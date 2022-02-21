Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Stephen Robinson spent over three years at Motherwell, guiding the Fir Park side to Scottish and League Cup finals

St Mirren have appointed Stephen Robinson as their new manager after a compensation package was agreed with English League One side Morecambe.

The former Motherwell boss has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to succeed Jim Goodwin, who left for Aberdeen.

The 47-year-old became Morecambe manager last June, but returns to Scotland just over a year after resigning from his post at Fir Park.

"It's an absolute honour that St Mirren have come in," Robinson said.

"It came out of the blue and when I spoke to the guys at the club it really impressed me what they are trying to do. There are real exciting times ahead.

"With the foundations that have already been built by Jim [Goodwin] it's up to me to take them on."

Robinson, who will be joined by assistant Diarmuid O'Carroll, will take charge for the first time when St Mirren travel to Dundee on Wednesday (19:45 GMT).

Fellow Premiership club Hearts had given youth coach Steven Naismith permission to speak to the Paisley side, while Aberdeen captain Scott Brown also featured on St Mirren's shortlist.

Robinson leaves Morecambe, who are making their debut in England's third tier, in the relegation places having gone five games without a victory.

The former Northern Ireland international takes charge of a side sitting seventh in the Scottish top flight, but just one point off fourth-placed Hibernian with a game in hand.

The ex-Bournemouth and Luton Town midfielder's first appointment in Scotland came as assistant to Ian Baraclough with Motherwell and he also assisted national team boss Michael O'Neill.

He became Oldham Athletic manager in 2016, leaving after just seven months before returning to Fir Park as manager and leading his side to the League Cup and Scottish Cup finals in the same season, losing to Celtic each time.

An eighth-placed finish in 2018-19 was followed by third spot in the curtailed 2019-20 campaign, but Robinson resigned after almost four years at the Lanarkshire club at the end of 2020 with Motherwell embroiled in a relegation scrap.