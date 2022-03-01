Dagenham & Redbridge v Maidenhead United

Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge19:45Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stockport
|30
|20
|4
|6
|60
|27
|33
|64
|2
|Chesterfield
|30
|16
|10
|4
|53
|29
|24
|58
|3
|Boreham Wood
|27
|16
|8
|3
|37
|17
|20
|56
|4
|Wrexham
|29
|16
|7
|6
|50
|28
|22
|55
|5
|Halifax
|28
|16
|6
|6
|43
|22
|21
|54
|6
|Solihull Moors
|29
|15
|8
|6
|47
|27
|20
|53
|7
|Notts County
|28
|15
|7
|6
|52
|30
|22
|52
|8
|Bromley
|28
|15
|6
|7
|45
|33
|12
|51
|9
|Grimsby
|29
|15
|4
|10
|45
|30
|15
|49
|10
|Dag & Red
|29
|13
|4
|12
|50
|41
|9
|43
|11
|Torquay
|30
|12
|7
|11
|45
|44
|1
|43
|12
|Southend
|29
|11
|7
|11
|32
|39
|-7
|40
|13
|Yeovil
|29
|10
|8
|11
|27
|29
|-2
|38
|14
|Maidenhead United
|28
|9
|7
|12
|35
|49
|-14
|34
|15
|Eastleigh
|30
|9
|7
|14
|29
|43
|-14
|34
|16
|Woking
|30
|10
|3
|17
|43
|47
|-4
|33
|17
|Altrincham
|30
|9
|6
|15
|43
|54
|-11
|33
|18
|Wealdstone
|29
|8
|8
|13
|30
|42
|-12
|32
|19
|Barnet
|30
|8
|8
|14
|34
|56
|-22
|32
|20
|Aldershot
|30
|8
|7
|15
|33
|48
|-15
|31
|21
|Weymouth
|30
|5
|7
|18
|30
|54
|-24
|22
|22
|King's Lynn
|28
|4
|4
|20
|25
|55
|-30
|16
|23
|Dover
|30
|1
|5
|24
|22
|66
|-44
|-4
Louis Theroux chats with comedian Frankie Boyle on BBC Sounds
The gripping story of Carlos Ghosn... From celebrated car industry leader to wanted fugitive
Some of the greatest and most inspiring stories in the nation's history
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.