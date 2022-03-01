League Two
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers19:45BarrowBarrow
Venue: Memorial Stadium

Bristol Rovers v Barrow

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green32199462273566
2Northampton33168938261256
3Tranmere34168103627956
4Exeter311412546311554
5Sutton United33159950391154
6Mansfield3115884233953
7Swindon331410955401552
8Newport331410954441052
9Port Vale311310845311449
10Bristol Rovers32139104540548
11Salford32138113730747
12Hartlepool33128133443-944
13Crawley31127123942-343
14Harrogate32119125049142
15Bradford34913123743-640
16Rochdale3181493940-138
17Walsall33108153545-1038
18Leyton Orient31712123832633
19Stevenage34712153052-2233
20Barrow32711143039-932
21Colchester33711153047-1732
22Carlisle32710152445-2131
23Oldham3179153147-1630
24Scunthorpe34411192459-3523
View full League Two table

