The Oval is scheduled to receive a redevelopment budget of £10m from the Executive

The Northern Ireland Football League has told clubs the opportunity is now there to progress the flagship project of sub-regional stadia funding.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said early last week that the fall of the Executive could further delay the long-awaited £36m funding plan.

However the minister later met with the Irish FA and NIFL and clubs were told of "progress" at a meeting on Monday.

A NIFL statement described the meeting with clubs as "productive".

"Following our meeting with the Minister of the Department for Communities, we have the opportunity now to finally progress the flagship project of sub-regional stadia funding for the benefit of NIFL clubs and support the essential work they do within their respective communities," said NIFL chief executive Gerard Lawlor.

"We are working to provide the opportunity for this vital support to all our 43 member clubs.

"The next steps are now for NIFL are to understand the needs and necessities of our members and we will do that by going out and meeting with all of our clubs."

The statement added that Lawlor, NIFL Chairman Colin Kennedy and Chief Operating Officer Steven Mills gave member clubs a detailed update on the journey of NIFL's progress in recent weeks with political representatives.