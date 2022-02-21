Everton: Jean-Philippe Gbamin moves to CSKA Moscow on loan
Last updated on .From the section Everton
Everton's Ivory Coast midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has joined CSKA Moscow on loan until the end of the season.
Gbamin, 26, who joined Everton from Mainz for £25m in August 2019, has made eight appearances in all competitions.
He last appeared as a substitute in the FA Cup win at Hull City on 8 January.
Gbamin was ruled out for 20 months after signing when a thigh injury that required two operations was followed by an Achilles problem picked up on his return to first-team training.
He is able to move outside the English transfer window because Russian clubs can sign players until 22 February.
CSKA - fourth in the Russian Premier League - resume their campaign on Saturday following an 11-week winter break.
