Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has joined CSKA Moscow on loan until the end of the season.

Gbamin, who joined Everton from Mainz for £25m in August 2019, has made eight appearances in all competitions.

He last appeared as a substitute in the FA Cup win at Hull City on 8 January.

The 26-year-old missed more than seven months with a hamstring injury soon after signing and was ruled out for an even longer spell with an Achilles problem suffered in May 2020.

The Ivory Coast player is able to move outside the English transfer window because Russian clubs can sign players until 22 February.

CSKA - fourth in the Russian Premier League - resume their campaign on Saturday following an 11-week winter break.