Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Stockport County are top of the National League with 15 games to go

Stockport County have agreed a 250-year lease of their Edgeley Park ground from Stockport council.

The stadium has been the Hatters' home since 1902.

The ground was purchased by the council in 2015 after the owners received an offer to buy the land from developers.

"Now the club can focus on the long-term future of Stockport County, whilst having a positive impact on the town and its people," chief executive Jonathan Vaughan told the club website. external-link

Stockport's 105-year stint in the Football League ended with relegation to the National League in May 2011.

Following a six-year spell in tier six, they were promoted back to the National League in 2018-19 before local businessman Mark Stott agreed a takeover in January 2020.

County are now well place to restore their Football League status this season, sitting six points clear at the top of the National League.