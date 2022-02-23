Fabienne Dongus (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
EnglandEngland0GermanyGermany0
Last updated on .From the section England
Follow live coverage of England v Germany in the Arnold Clark Cup
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 4-2-3-1
Fabienne Dongus (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ellen White (England).
Dangerous play by Maximiliane Rall (Germany).
Georgia Stanway (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jessica Carter (England).
Nicole Anyomi (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|Canada
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|England
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Germany
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|2