Arnold Clark Cup
Spain 1-0 Canada: Alexia Putellas gives Spain victory over Canada to go top

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Molineux

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alexia Putellas scores for Spain
Alexia Putellas has scored both of Spain's goals during the Arnold Clark Cup tournament

Alexia Putellas scored the winner for Spain as they edged Olympic champions Canada in the Arnold Clark Cup.

Ballon d'Or winner Putellas slotted in the only goal in the 21st minute following a nice passing move down the left by Spain.

She later hit the crossbar with a header after Canada's Jordyn Huitema had done the same before the break.

Spain currently top the table ahead of England v Germany (19:30 GMT kick-off).

Jorge Vilda's side, who had drawn their opening two matches, will have to wait for the outcome of Wednesday's later match as victory for England could mean the hosts win the four-team tournament.

Canada came into the game at Molineux knowing a victory would see them win the competition, having been the only side to win one of their first two games when they beat Germany 1-0 on Sunday.

They started well with Huitema having a shot blocked inside the box within the first two minutes, before a swift break almost saw Reading's Deanne Rose get in behind on the left.

Spain took some time to settle but it finally clicked when Leila Ouahabi's low cross from the left rolled through Jenni Hermoso's legs and was put away by Putellas.

From that point on, Spain dominated and produced some of the free-flowing football many had expected to see throughout the tournament - and the style that has made them one of the favourites for this summer's European Championship.

Canada's defence, described by Vilda as "possibly the best in the world" before the game, struggled to contain the movement of Putellas and Athenea del Castillo in particular.

Defender Kadeisha Buchanan was called into action on several occasions, making crucial blocks for Canada, having also almost poked in the rebound from Huitema's header which had come back off the crossbar.

Spain's lack of ruthlessness in front of goal will remain a slight concern, having dominated for large periods and not taken advantage.

They were put under pressure late on as Canada desperately searched for an equaliser. Cloe Lacasse forcing a save, Nichelle Prince guiding a cross over the bar and Rose inches away from tapping in from close range.

But victory for Spain caps off a positive tournament in which they remained unbeaten against sides all ranked inside the world's top 10.

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Gallardo Núñez
  • 4García Gómez
  • 5Andrés Sanz
  • 16León Cebrián
  • 15Ouahabi El OuahabiSubstituted forCarmona Garcíaat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 6Bonmatí ConcaSubstituted forGonzález Rodríguezat 59'minutes
  • 12Guijarro GutiérrezBooked at 40mins
  • 14Putellas Segura
  • 18Cardona De MiguelSubstituted forGarcía Córdobaat 59'minutes
  • 10Hermoso FuentesSubstituted forEizagirre Lasaat 71'minutes
  • 8Del CastilloSubstituted forSarriegi Isasaat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Batlle Pascual
  • 3Aleixandri López
  • 7Guerrero Sanmartín
  • 9González Rodríguez
  • 11Sarriegi Isasa
  • 13Paños García-Villamil
  • 17García Córdoba
  • 19Carmona García
  • 20Pereira Cejudo
  • 21Eizagirre Lasa
  • 22Pina
  • 23Rodríguez Rivero

Canada

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18SheridanSubstituted forD'Angeloat 45'minutes
  • 8RiviereSubstituted forCarleat 54'minutes
  • 3Buchanan
  • 4Zadorsky
  • 10Lawrence
  • 17Fleming
  • 11ScottSubstituted forGrossoat 54'minutes
  • 25AlidouSubstituted forQuinnat 45'minutesBooked at 48mins
  • 16BeckieSubstituted forLacasseat 77'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 9HuitemaSubstituted forPrinceat 64'minutes
  • 6Rose

Substitutes

  • 2Chapman
  • 5Quinn
  • 7Grosso
  • 13Schmidt
  • 14Carle
  • 15Prince
  • 20Boychuk
  • 22D'Angelo
  • 24Gilles
  • 26Lacasse
  • 27Yekka
  • 29Pickett

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamCanada
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Spain 1, Canada 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Spain 1, Canada 0.

  3. Booking

    Olga Carmona (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Olga Carmona (Spain).

  5. Post update

    Cloé Lacasse (Canada) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Esther González (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kadeisha Buchanan (Canada).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Amaiur Sarriegi replaces Athenea Del Castillo.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lucía García (Spain).

  10. Post update

    Kadeisha Buchanan (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Canada. Conceded by Mapi León.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Patri Guijarro (Spain).

  13. Post update

    Jessie Fleming (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Esther González (Spain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alexia Putellas.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Athenea Del Castillo (Spain).

  16. Post update

    Kadeisha Buchanan (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nichelle Prince (Canada) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Quinn with a headed pass following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Canada. Conceded by Ivana Andrés.

  19. Booking

    Cloé Lacasse (Canada) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Cloé Lacasse (Canada) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 23rd February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain31202115
2Canada31112204
3England20201102
4Germany201112-11
View full Arnold Clark Cup table

