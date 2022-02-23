Arnold Clark Cup: Spain v Canada

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Kadeisha Buchanan.
Follow live text coverage of Spain's meeting with Canada in the Arnold Clark Cup
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Gallardo Núñez
- 4García Gómez
- 5Andrés Sanz
- 16León Cebrián
- 15Ouahabi El Ouahabi
- 6Bonmatí Conca
- 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
- 14Putellas Segura
- 18Cardona De Miguel
- 10Hermoso Fuentes
- 8Del Castillo
Substitutes
- 2Batlle Pascual
- 3Aleixandri López
- 7Guerrero Sanmartín
- 9González Rodríguez
- 11Sarriegi Isasa
- 13Paños García-Villamil
- 17García Córdoba
- 19Carmona García
- 20Pereira Cejudo
- 21Eizagirre Lasa
- 22Pina
- 23Rodríguez Rivero
Canada
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Sheridan
- 8Riviere
- 3Buchanan
- 4Zadorsky
- 10Lawrence
- 17Fleming
- 11Scott
- 25Alidou
- 16Beckie
- 9Huitema
- 6Rose
Substitutes
- 2Chapman
- 5Quinn
- 7Grosso
- 13Schmidt
- 14Carle
- 15Prince
- 20Boychuk
- 22D'Angelo
- 24Gilles
- 26Lacasse
- 27Yekka
- 29Pickett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Athenea Del Castillo (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Alexia Putellas (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.
Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shelina Zadorsky (Canada).
Attempt saved. Jordyn Huitema (Canada) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Janine Beckie with a cross.
Foul by Leila Ouahabi (Spain).
Jayde Riviere (Canada) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marta Cardona with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Patri Guijarro (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexia Putellas.
Attempt blocked. Patri Guijarro (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Alexia Putellas (Spain) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Patri Guijarro.
Goal!
Goal! Spain 1, Canada 0. Alexia Putellas (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leila Ouahabi.
Foul by Mapi León (Spain).
Jessie Fleming (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Alexia Putellas (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sheila García.
Corner, Canada. Conceded by Sheila García.
Attempt saved. Janine Beckie (Canada) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Sheila García (Spain).
Jordyn Huitema (Canada) wins a free kick in the attacking half.