Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

St Mirren have already knocked out one Hearts team in this season's competition - beating Kelty 4-0 in the last round

Scottish Cup quarter-finals involving Heart of Midlothian, Hibernian, Motherwell and St Mirren are to be broadcast live on BBC television.

Hearts entertain St Mirren on Saturday 12 March, with the match kicking-off at 19:45 GMT being shown on the BBC Scotland channel.

Hibs visit Motherwell the following day, with a 12:30 start, and will be showcased on BBC One Scotland.

Dundee host Rangers while Dundee United entertain Celtic in the other games.

Holders St Johnstone have already exited the competition, losing to League 2 leaders Kelty Hearts in the fourth round.

However, only Premiership sides progressed from the last-16 ties.