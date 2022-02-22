Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
VillarrealVillarreal1JuventusJuventus1

Villarreal 1-1 Juventus: Dusan Vlahovic scores quickest Champions League debut goal

Dusan Vlahovic
Dusan Vlahovic broke Andreas Moller's record of 38 seconds for quickest debut goal in the Champions League

Dusan Vlahovic scored the quickest Champions League debut goal ever but Juventus were pegged back to draw at Villarreal in the last 16 first leg.

The 22-year-old Serb, a £58m signing from Fiorentina last month, ran onto Danilo's long ball before a swivel and clever finish after 32 seconds.

Villarreal's Giovani lo Celso sliced a shot off the outside of the post.

The leveller came when Dani Parejo ghosted in to finish from Etienne Capoue's aerial ball into the box.

Juve were fortunate to end with 11 men as Adrien Rabiot was only booked for a dangerous foul on Samuel Chukwueze.

With the away goal rule scrapped this year the tie is level going into the second leg in Turin in three weeks.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juve are unbeaten in 90 minutes since November but they were made to pay for their negativity at Estadio de la Ceramica.

They moved to a back five after scoring that first-minute goal and then switched off as Parejo was unmarked to fire in a leveller.

A Vlahovic shot from outside the box in the 85th minute was their only other shot on target.

Villarreal, who have never lost a home game in the Champions League knockout stages, pushed for a winner but definitely missed injured Spain striker Gerard Moreno.

Arnaut Danjuma, who has deputised up front and scored a hat-trick at Granada on Saturday, had a clever backheel shot saved in the first half.

Line-ups

Villarreal

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13RulliBooked at 73mins
  • 8Foyth
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 24PedrazaSubstituted forEstupiñánat 79'minutes
  • 11ChukwuezeSubstituted forPinoat 90'minutes
  • 6Capoue
  • 5Parejo
  • 18MorenoSubstituted forTrigueros Muñozat 79'minutes
  • 17Lo Celso
  • 15DanjumaSubstituted forDiaat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 10Iborra
  • 12Estupiñán
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 16Dia
  • 21Pino
  • 22Mandi
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 25Aurier
  • 35Jörgensen

Juventus

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 4de Ligt
  • 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forBonucciat 45'minutes
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 14McKennieSubstituted forZakariaat 81'minutes
  • 27LocatelliSubstituted forArthurat 71'minutes
  • 25RabiotBooked at 73mins
  • 2De SciglioSubstituted forPellegriniat 87'minutes
  • 7Vlahovic
  • 9Morata

Substitutes

  • 5Arthur
  • 17Pellegrini
  • 18Kean
  • 19Bonucci
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 28Zakaria
  • 36Perin
  • 46Soulé
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Villarreal 1, Juventus 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Villarreal 1, Juventus 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Juan Foyth (Villarreal).

  4. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Villarreal. Boulaye Dia replaces Arnaut Danjuma.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Villarreal. Yeremi Pino replaces Samuel Chukwueze.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Pau Torres (Villarreal).

  9. Post update

    Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Luca Pellegrini replaces Mattia De Sciglio because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Arthur (Juventus).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Etienne Capoue (Villarreal).

  16. Post update

    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Manu Trigueros (Villarreal).

  18. Post update

    Arthur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).

  20. Post update

    Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

