Villarreal v Juventus

Line-ups
Villarreal
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Rulli
- 8Foyth
- 3Albiol
- 4Torres
- 24Pedraza
- 11Chukwueze
- 6Capoue
- 5Parejo
- 18Moreno
- 17Lo Celso
- 15Danjuma
Substitutes
- 1Asenjo
- 2Pérez Martínez
- 10Iborra
- 12Estupiñán
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 16Dia
- 21Pino
- 22Mandi
- 23Gómez Bardonado
- 25Aurier
- 35Jörgensen
Juventus
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 4de Ligt
- 12Lobo Silva
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 14McKennie
- 27Locatelli
- 25Rabiot
- 2De Sciglio
- 7Vlahovic
- 9Morata
Substitutes
- 5Arthur
- 17Pellegrini
- 18Kean
- 19Bonucci
- 23Pinsoglio
- 28Zakaria
- 36Perin
- 46Soulé
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Weston McKennie (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mattia De Sciglio with a cross.
Attempt missed. Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Weston McKennie.
Foul by Pau Torres (Villarreal).
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal).
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Attempt missed. Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dusan Vlahovic.
Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal).
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Juan Foyth (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.
Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Alfonso Pedraza.
Foul by Raúl Albiol (Villarreal).
Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.