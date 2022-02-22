Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
VillarrealVillarreal0JuventusJuventus1

Villarreal v Juventus

Line-ups

Villarreal

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Rulli
  • 8Foyth
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 24Pedraza
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 6Capoue
  • 5Parejo
  • 18Moreno
  • 17Lo Celso
  • 15Danjuma

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 10Iborra
  • 12Estupiñán
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 16Dia
  • 21Pino
  • 22Mandi
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 25Aurier
  • 35Jörgensen

Juventus

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 4de Ligt
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 14McKennie
  • 27Locatelli
  • 25Rabiot
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 7Vlahovic
  • 9Morata

Substitutes

  • 5Arthur
  • 17Pellegrini
  • 18Kean
  • 19Bonucci
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 28Zakaria
  • 36Perin
  • 46Soulé
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Weston McKennie (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mattia De Sciglio with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Weston McKennie.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Pau Torres (Villarreal).

  6. Post update

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal).

  9. Post update

    Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dusan Vlahovic.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal).

  14. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juan Foyth (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.

  18. Post update

    Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Alfonso Pedraza.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Raúl Albiol (Villarreal).

  20. Post update

    Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Top Stories