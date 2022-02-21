Last updated on .From the section National League

A flare lands close to Reading goalkeeper Rafael Cabral during Kidderminster's 2-1 win on 8 January

Kidderminster Harriers have banned five fans until the end of the 2023-24 season after flares were taken into their Aggborough ground.

The National League North club reached the fourth round of this season's FA Cup before losing 2-1 to West Ham.

A statement said their cup games against Reading and West Ham were well attended by supporters who got behind the team in the right way.

But the "regrettable actions" of a few "did undermine" the club's reputation.

Four men were arrested by West Mercia Police after a flare was thrown on to the pitch during the tie against the Premier League Hammers.

The bans follow a Football Association investigation into various incidents.

A letter external-link sent by the club to the individuals concerned said: "Not only were your actions in breach of ground regulations, they were extremely dangerous to yourself and also to fellow supporters [and] staff.

"Both the club and West Mercia Police take a hard stand against the bringing in and/or lighting of pyrotechnics within the ground very seriously. Therefore, you are subsequently banned from attending any games at the Aggborough Stadium with immediate effect until the end of the 2023-24 season.

"Should you enter or attempt to enter the stadium footprint during this time then you will be required to leave immediately, and the ban extended to a lifetime ban."

Kidderminster have also upgraded their CCTV system at the ground and will also carry out extra searches of spectators to prevent banned items being taken inside.

Harriers are third in National League North and take on Boston United at Aggborough on Tuesday evening.