Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is set to return from injury at Rangers on Thursday as the Bundesliga side aim to turn around Europa League tie. (The Sun) external-link

The SPFL is seeking to drive down the cost of VAR after clubs balked at the near £100,000-a-year bill. (Daily Mail) external-link

Stephen Robinson has become the highest-paid manager in St Mirren's history after the Paisley club had talks with Aberdeen captain Scott Brown and Hearts youth coach Steven Naismith. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli has reportedly agreed a deal to join Russian side FC Ufa. (Football Scotland) external-link

Ex-Rangers defender Maurice Ross has accused Giorgos Giakoumakis of being classless after the Celtic striker claimed his side are better than their rivals in "every single part of the team". (Daily Record) external-link