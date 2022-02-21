Scottish Gossip: Haaland, Dortmund, St Mirren, Celtic, Rangers, St Johnstone, VAR
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is set to return from injury at Rangers on Thursday as the Bundesliga side aim to turn around Europa League tie. (The Sun)
The SPFL is seeking to drive down the cost of VAR after clubs balked at the near £100,000-a-year bill. (Daily Mail)
Stephen Robinson has become the highest-paid manager in St Mirren's history after the Paisley club had talks with Aberdeen captain Scott Brown and Hearts youth coach Steven Naismith. (Daily Record)
Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli has reportedly agreed a deal to join Russian side FC Ufa. (Football Scotland)
Ex-Rangers defender Maurice Ross has accused Giorgos Giakoumakis of being classless after the Celtic striker claimed his side are better than their rivals in "every single part of the team". (Daily Record)
St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark insists survival this season would match last term's double-cup win. (Daily Record)