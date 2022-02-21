Brian Rice: Ex-Hamilton Academical boss appointed Alloa manager
Alloa
Ex-Hamilton Academical boss Brian Rice has been appointed manager of Scottish League 1 side Alloa Athletic.
The 58-year-old, who left Hamilton in August last year, replaces former Rangers and Scotland captain Barry Ferguson, who resigned last week.
The third-tier side suffered relegation to League 1 last season and are currently languishing in seventh place.
"I'm very pleased to be here," Rice said. "It's a club I've known for years."