Yorkshireman Harry Maguire scored and then wound up one of his mates - a Leeds fan - on Sunday.

Harry Kane showed Pep Guardiola what he could have won, Harry Maguire put the boot in on his Leeds-supporting mate and Jose Mourinho showed us a master-class in the art of sulking.

All of that, and more, in this week's best football tweets.

1. Kane shows he's more than able

The game of the weekend (and one of the games of the season so far) was Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur. City came from behind twice, to level the score in extra-time, before a dramatic late stoppage-time winner for Spurs sealed all three points for the visitors. Spurs had lost their last three matches in the league.

Kane, whom Guardiola tried to sign in the summer, put in one of the individual performances of the season, with two goals and another disallowed.

Guardiola and Antonio Conte cut quite different figures on the touchline as Kane scored in the 95th to seal victory.

As much as Spurs fans would have enjoyed this performance, the result was also a major boost for Liverpool's title race. The result cut the gap between themselves and leaders City to six points. Liverpool also have a game in hand.

2. Milking it

This comedian highlighted something that could get lost in translation between North London and Northern Ireland.

Dairy, dairy me.

3. Crowd pleaser

Ralf Rangnick called Manchester United's 4-2 win at Leeds the "perfect response" to rumours of unrest in his squad. There had been reports during the week about a "power struggle" between Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo over the club's captaincy.

Either way, Maguire seemed more concerned on Sunday with trolling his Leeds-supporting mate.

4. Did Wood troll Zouma?

In one of the stranger 'stories' on social media from the weekend, there were rumours circulating online that Newcastle United's Chris Wood had reportedly taunted West Ham's Kurt Zouma on Saturday by making animal noises at him - a reference to a video that showed Zouma kicking his cat - for which he's since been disciplined.

5. That's entertainment

Who says that a goalless draw has to be boring?

The Lionesses played out a tense match with Spain in the Arnold Clark Cup on Sunday to maintain their eight-game unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman.

6. Grudge match

A win over Brentford moved Arsenal up to within a point of the top four on Saturday. This one will have felt like retribution for some. Brentford were well worth their win when they beat the Gunners on the opening day of the season and, clearly, Alexandre Lacazette hasn't forgotten.

7. Swap deal

USA hosted New Zealand in the SheBelieves Cup and one fan had an interesting exchange with US midfielder Rose Lavelle.

The match ended 5-0 to USA, partly thanks to a nightmare hat-trick of own goals by New Zealand and Liverpool defender Meikayla Moore, who was substituted before half time.

8. Losing his touch

Chelsea edged to victory against Crystal Palace on Saturday, thanks to a last-minute goal by Hakim Ziyech.

The Blues had last played in the Premier League a month ago. One player, in particular, still looked a little rusty.

9. A nation comes together

Storms battered the UK all weekend, with mass disruption and damage to life and property.

Live footage of planes landing at Heathrow Airport became an overnight phenomenon - leading to jubilant scenes that followed each successful landing. It put one person in mind of the shared national experiences of England fans during last summer's European Championship.

10. Mourinho master-class

In Serie A, Mourinho's Roma side had to battle back from 2-0 down to rescue a point against Verona. Mourinho stole the headlines once again though. He was sent off in added time for kicking a ball away in frustration and gesturing angrily towards the referee.

Mourinho is making a bit of a habit of these encounters in Italy. He was also sent off against Napoli earlier this season and even dismissed during a friendly with Real Betis last August.

11. Tensions flare

Swansea City got thrashed 4-0 by Sheffield United in the Championship on Saturday, but at least their travelling fans maintained a sense of humour.

12. Sports hydration

In League One, Cambridge United picked up their first win in seven games on Saturday, beating Accrington Stanley 2-0. Irish midfielder Wes Hoolahan scored a stoppage-time winner and fans enjoyed this incredible goal gif that one would probably never expect to see in the Premier League.

13. Nun-League football

And, finally, we bring you these quite brilliant scenes from Rome, where even the clergy have a habit for scoring. You can insert your own jokes about crosses.