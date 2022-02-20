Storm Franklin: Fleetwood Town v Sheffield Wednesday called off after stadium damage
Fleetwood Town's League One fixture against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday has been postponed due to storm damage to their Highbury Stadium home.
Fleetwood said that high winds caused by Storm Franklin had caused structural damage to the Parkside Stand.
A new date for the match will be announced in due course, they added.
The north of England has been one of the worst regions hit, with three named storms in the course of one week after Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice.