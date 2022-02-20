Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

The Professional Footballers' Association says concussion protocols "are failing to prioritise player safety" following the injury sustained by Leeds United's Robin Koch in Sunday's loss to Manchester United.

Koch, 25, suffered a blow to the head in a collision with Scott McTominay.

The German was cleared to continue with his head bandaged before being replaced after 31 minutes because of concussion.

The PFA has called for the introduction of temporary concussion substitutes.

"Put simply, the current rules set by Ifab [International Football Association Board] are not working, and players are being put at risk," the PFA said.

It added temporary concussion substitutes would allow medical teams "additional time and an appropriate environment to make an initial assessment", subsequently reducing the pressure for affected players and medical teams "to make quick decisions".

Ifab, football's lawmakers, approved a trial for concussion substitutes in December 2020 which was adopted in the Premier League and FA Cup competitions.

The rule allows for a permanent substitution to be made if a player suffers a head injury - regardless of the number of replacements a team has already used.

Speaking in March 2021, leading head injury expert Dr Willie Stewart said the rules were a "shambles", adding the implementation of temporary substitutes would be a safer option.

"The 'if in doubt, sit them out' protocol is not being applied consistently within the pressurised environment of elite competitive football," the PFA said on Monday. external-link

"We see frequent incidents of players returning to play with a potential brain injury, only to be removed shortly afterwards once symptoms visibly worsen," it added.

"As the representative voice of players in England, we have been clear to Ifab that we want to see the introduction of temporary concussion substitutes."