Anthony Elanga recovered to seal victory for Manchester United

The Football Association is investigating after Manchester United's Anthony Elanga was struck by an object thrown from the crowd in Sunday's Premier League victory at Leeds United.

Elanga, 19, was hit by a missile as the visitors celebrated Fred's 70th-minute goal in the 4-2 win at Elland Road.

There were also numerous unsavoury chants from both sets of supporters.

It was the first game in front of fans between the two old rivals at Elland Road since October 2003.

Elanga scored his side's fourth goal with two minutes remaining to confirm victory for Ralf Rangnick's visitors, after Leeds had levelled from two goals down in a fiery encounter.

Elanga needed to be attended to after being hit by missiles thrown from the crowd

Arrests at football matches across the top five English leagues are at their highest levels in years, with fan disorder "getting worse", according to the UK's football policing lead.

There were more than 800 football-related arrests in the first six months of the season and more than 750 reported incidents of disorder.

"As far as I know, there is some investigation going on from Leeds United. I don't think that anything happened in the end," said Manchester United's interim manager Rangnick.

"Elanga looked well and he was happy about scoring his goal. Obviously things like that should not happen and I think even more so this game. The atmosphere was great."

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa said he did not see the incidents involving objects being thrown, but he condemned such actions.

"Any excess other than sporting should not be approved," he said. "I can't evaluate what you spoke about because I didn't see it."