Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ex-Hibernian manager Jack Ross has rejected an offer to return to former club St Mirren. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Aberdeen captain Scott Brown has presented his case to become St Mirren's next boss, but the ex-Scotland and Celtic skipper will face tough competition from Hearts youth coach Steven Naismith. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack and Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew could both face potential retrospective bans for challenges made in Sunday's clash at Tannadice. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says his focus is on addressing his side's concerns and not Rangers' results. (The Scotsman) external-link

Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes insists his side can close the nine-point gap on rivals Hearts in third place. (Daily Record) external-link

Ex-Celtic midfielder Kris Commons believes time is running out for Rangers' Aaron Ramsey to make a meaningful impact at Ibrox after he missed Sunday's 1-1 draw with Dundee United. (Football Scotland) external-link