West BromWest Bromwich Albion0SwanseaSwansea City2

West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Swansea City: Piroe and Christie strike for visitors

By Michael PearlmanBBC Sport Wales

By Michael PearlmanBBC Sport Wales

Joel Piroe of Swansea and Adam Reach of West Bromwich Albion
Joel Piroe's goal was his 15th of the season as Swansea completed a first league double over West Brom since the 2011-12 campaign, when the sides were in the Premier League and the Swans were managed by Brendan Rodgers.

West Bromwich Albion's miserable run continued as Swansea City further hit their fading promotion hopes with a deserved 2-0 win at The Hawthorns.

Joel Piroe struck through a crowded penalty area with 11 minutes remaining to break the deadlock for the visitors.

Cyrus Christie then fired home with a powerful effort with six minutes left.

Callum Robinson twice hit the post for West Brom, who are still looking for a first win after five games since Steve Bruce took charge.

The Baggies were a fixture in the play-off berths earlier this term, but continue to slide off the promotion pace and are now 13th, eight points off the play-off spots, while Swansea rise to 16th.

West Brom's season has gone from bad to worse in recent weeks, but boss Bruce made just one change to the side which started Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough with Robinson replacing Karlan Grant.

Russell Martin made three alterations to the Swansea side beaten 4-0 at Sheffield United nine days ago with Kyle Naughton - returning after a month out with a thigh problem - and Hannes Wolf returning from injury, and Michael Obafemi recalled in attack.

This was a contest between two sides in wretched goalscoring form and that proved to be the decisive factor in a game lacking in incident, with both goalkeepers largely afforded a quiet evening, which should not have been a surprise.

West Brom had failed to score in their previous two Championship games at The Hawthorns and had only found the net once in the previous six games.

The stats on the road for Swansea were equally poor, scoring only once in six away games in 2022, so it was somewhat predictable that neither side created a clear chance in a sluggish opening 20 minutes.

The hosts thought they had taken the lead on 21 minutes with the first clear chance of the contest, but Robinson's header hit the post after Dara O'Shea's cross. It was as close as Albion would come to scoring.

A flat atmosphere and a lack of chances meant a lack of intensity in a first half in which it took Swansea a full 40 minutes to create an effort.

Matt Grimes curled just wide of goal from 25 yards before Sam Johnstone saved Christie's header - the Swans' first attempt on target - and easily stopped Jamie Paterson's weak effort.

The hosts did not manage a single shot on target as the game moved past the hour mark, but Swansea could not take advantage with Piroe's fierce shot hitting the outside of the post.

However, it was Swansea who were beginning to apply serious pressure in search the win.

Obafemi missed a great chance to break the deadlock when he headed Ryan Manning's fantastic cross over the crossbar with 20 minutes remaining.

Shortly after he prodded wide from Wolf's cross as Swansea looked every bit like a side who had failed to find the net in over seven hours on the road.

The hosts finally managed a first shot on target on 74 minutes, but substitute Quevin Castro's shot lacked power, before Robinson's clever curling effort from 20 yards struck the outside of the post as the forward struck the woodwork for the second time.

The miss proved decisive as Swansea finally found a moment of quality with substitute Olivier Ntcham's run and cross teeing up Piroe, who slammed the ball home from 12 yards.

It was a deserved goal for the Swans and they made the points safe when Christie controlled and powered the ball into the net after West Brom failed to cut out Wolf's cross from the left.

West Brom registered just one shot on target in the match and boos rang out from the Baggies fans as the final whistle sounded.

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Johnstone
  • 4O'SheaSubstituted forFurlongat 45'minutes
  • 6Ajayi
  • 5Bartley
  • 3Townsend
  • 14MolumbySubstituted forGrantat 77'minutes
  • 27Mowatt
  • 20ReachSubstituted forDe Castroat 65'minutes
  • 11Diangana
  • 7Robinson
  • 15Carroll

Substitutes

  • 2Furlong
  • 16Clarke
  • 18Grant
  • 21Kipré
  • 25Button
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 32De Castro

Swansea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 33Fisher
  • 5CabangoBooked at 64mins
  • 26Naughton
  • 3Manning
  • 13Wolf
  • 4DownesBooked at 33mins
  • 8Grimes
  • 23Christie
  • 17PiroeSubstituted forJosephat 90+4'minutes
  • 12PatersonSubstituted forNtchamat 77'minutes
  • 9ObafemiSubstituted forSmithat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Fulton
  • 7Smith
  • 10Ntcham
  • 14Joseph
  • 18Hamer
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 30Burns
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamSwansea
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home12
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Swansea City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Swansea City 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Joseph (Swansea City).

  4. Post update

    Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Swansea City. Kyle Joseph replaces Joël Piroe.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Manning (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ben Cabango.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Korey Smith (Swansea City).

  8. Post update

    Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Swansea City 2. Cyrus Christie (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Korey Smith.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Mowatt with a cross following a set piece situation.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Swansea City. Korey Smith replaces Michael Obafemi.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Manning (Swansea City).

  13. Post update

    Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Swansea City 1. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olivier Ntcham.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Karlan Grant replaces Jayson Molumby.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Swansea City. Olivier Ntcham replaces Jamie Paterson.

  18. Post update

    Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Quevin De Castro (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Grady Diangana.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hannes Wolf (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Comments

Join the conversation

124 comments

  • Comment posted by denver, today at 22:04

    As a geordie I know only too well how the baggies fans must be feeling right now
    While we are not the type to tell you we told you so but...... We told you so

  • Comment posted by Northerner, today at 22:06

    Steve Bruce the managerial genius strikes again. Newcastle fans were so wrong about this guy.... oh wait.

    • Reply posted by winter sun traitor, today at 22:13

      winter sun traitor replied:
      A nonsense comment by an outsider who has no understanding of what is going on down the Albion. Regards Mr Lai , players etc

  • Comment posted by Nick67, today at 22:12

    Aye lets see if his pals in the media are supporting him now, we were called deluded, all we wanted is a team that tried and got stuck in, feel for WBA fans but all NUFC fans could tell you what would happen. The board at WBA must be lunatics to appoint Bruce and his no mark backroom staff including his son who's done what ? Charlatan.

  • Comment posted by SLF, today at 22:19

    As a NUFC Fan we were not deluded we could see first hand how poor bruce is as a manager never blamed himself never took responsibility for repeated poor performances no tactical nous ultra defensive and basically hung players out along with local media to dry in his interviews! Yet bizarrely WBA appoint him!! I hope you manage to turn things round but I cant see it with Bruce at the helm!!

  • Comment posted by newcastle , today at 22:02

    Brucey doing what he's good at 🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by KR, today at 22:30

      KR replied:
      Newcastle's favourite son.

  • Comment posted by Darlodoug, today at 22:09

    Doomed from the start, Bruce is an absolute fraud of a manager.

  • Comment posted by DarthVegan77, today at 22:13

    I would actually feel sorry for Bruce as nobody has anything nice to say about him any more, but at the end of the day he’s only in it for the money and he’ll be getting paid handsomely for his comprehensive failure at yet another club.

    Ultimately it’s the WBA fans I feel sorry for. Bruce just needs to retire now before someone does something more damaging than chucking cabbages at him.

    • Reply posted by DanAnd, today at 22:19

      DanAnd replied:
      Really feel for the WBA fans. As a Toon fan, I know how it feels to for Bruce to be in charge... Sort of feel bad for him but he's the one putting himself into the firing line... and being paid very well for it so I guess I shouldn't really feel sorry for him!

  • Comment posted by richard, today at 22:05

    Well done Swans, a much needed win.

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 22:22

    Steve Bruce did say he can get West Brom out the championship so league one here they come

  • Comment posted by Mel, today at 22:06

    just imagine how demotivating it is to hear your new boss is Steve Bruce......no wonder the results have been dire!

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 22:20

    As a Newcastle fan I understand what the WBA fans are going through.

    Steve Bruce is not the answer to any team looking for a manager/coach. Him and his "coaching team" are out of touch with the football of today.

    Could he become the first to take charge of 2 teams in 1 season and not win a single game?

    There should be rules against him picking up pay offs for being inept.

  • Comment posted by Lincsterrier, today at 22:05

    Couldn’t understand West Brom appointing Bruce in the first place. He’s got to call it a day after this job.

  • Comment posted by SteveRes, today at 22:03

    Why on earth did WBA appoint Bruce? Guy's a busted flush.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 22:12

      Tony replied:
      Albion fans have bot woke upto is that they have not won anything since 1968 the year BEFORE man landed on the moon !, and being nothing more than a Tokyo team at best between Championship & PL means your dien among the dead men of English football. My club Leicester City worked out 10 years ago HOW to stay in PL & HOW to build the un into a bigger & bigger status so as to COMPETE & WIN trophies.

  • Comment posted by Tatty Pickin, today at 22:22

    Baggies Bruced. Well ye know.

  • Comment posted by goldfish4, today at 22:14

    The Steve Bruce effect. How does he get these jobs? The Baggies need to get shut ASAP.

  • Comment posted by Stwickehim, today at 22:10

    With only one shot on target it looks like the baggies have gone from a high pressing game to a de-pressing one.

  • Comment posted by bigbadwolf2018, today at 22:08

    Good crowd there tonight Baggies lots of booing and chants towards the players well done Bruce you’re doing a great job

  • Comment posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 22:04

    Not so long ago WBA were worrying about dropping into the playoff places, now WBA is worrying about just how low and down the division they will keep going.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 22:27

    Taking a team from 5th to 14th in your first 6 games as manager is some achievement for Steve Bruce

  • Comment posted by Bigphil1959, today at 22:22

    Well done Swansea city great 3 points

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham33217582295370
2Bournemouth31187651272461
3Huddersfield351611846361059
4Blackburn34169946341257
5QPR341681049391056
6Luton3315994637954
7Sheff Utd331581044341053
8Middlesbrough33157114335852
9Nottm Forest331491045331251
10Coventry33149104338551
11Millwall331310103634249
12Preston351114103839-147
13West Brom341210123532346
14Blackpool34129134041-145
15Stoke33128134238444
16Swansea32118133443-941
17Bristol City35117174563-1840
18Hull35107183039-937
19Birmingham35910164055-1537
20Cardiff34106184054-1436
21Reading34105194267-2529
22Barnsley3358202448-2423
23Derby341012123438-421
24Peterborough3356222466-4221
View full Championship table

