SheBelieves Cup
USAUSA5New ZealandNew Zealand0

USA 5-0 New Zealand: Defender Meikayla Moore scores three own goals in defeat

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Meikayla Moore
Meikayla Moore was substituted at half time after scoring three own goals

New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore scored three own goals and was substituted before half-time in a heavy defeat to the United States at the SheBelieves Cup.

Moore, who plays for Championship leaders Liverpool, scored twice at the wrong end in the first six minutes.

Things got worse for Moore when she poked another one past goalkeeper Erin Nayler before half time.

Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh also scored for the US in the second half.

Moore's hat-trick of own goals - scored with her left foot, right foot and a header - came before she was substituted in the 40th minute and it contributed to New Zealand's second defeat at the SheBelieves Cup.

They lost 1-0 to Iceland on Friday, while the US drew with the Czech Republic.

Both teams play their remaining fixture on Wednesday, 23 February with New Zealand taking on the Czech Republic and the US facing Iceland.

Line-ups

USA

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Naeher
  • 8Huerta
  • 15Cook
  • 4SauerbrunnSubstituted forDavidsonat 45'minutes
  • 19Fox
  • 13SanchezSubstituted forPughat 67'minutes
  • 17SullivanSubstituted forHowellat 55'minutes
  • 22Mewis
  • 23PurceSubstituted forRodmanat 56'minutesSubstituted forat 82'minutes
  • 20MacarioSubstituted forHatchat 45'minutes
  • 11SmithSubstituted forWilliamsat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Rodman
  • 3Williams
  • 5O'Hara
  • 6Gautrat
  • 7Hatch
  • 9Pugh
  • 10Howell
  • 12Davidson
  • 14Sonnett
  • 16Lavelle
  • 18Murphy
  • 21Kingsbury

New Zealand

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Nayler
  • 4BottBooked at 12mins
  • 5MooreSubstituted forStottat 40'minutes
  • 3BungeBooked at 70mins
  • 7RileySubstituted forAntonat 73'minutes
  • 14Bowen
  • 2Percival
  • 12HassettSubstituted forCleverleyat 22'minutes
  • 13SatchellSubstituted forHandat 73'minutes
  • 17WilkinsonSubstituted forRolstonat 73'minutes
  • 11ChanceSubstituted forRennieat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Stott
  • 9Rennie
  • 10Hand
  • 15Cleverley
  • 16Rolston
  • 19Anton
  • 20Steinmetz
  • 21Esson
  • 22Ward
  • 23Alfeld
Referee:
María Carvajal

Match Stats

Home TeamUSAAway TeamNew Zealand
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home19
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, USA 5, New Zealand 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, USA 5, New Zealand 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sofia Huerta (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Katie Bowen.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ashley Hatch (USA) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! USA 5, New Zealand 0. Mallory Pugh (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Hatch with a headed pass.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emma Rolston (New Zealand) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ria Percival.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elizabeth Anton (New Zealand) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mallory Pugh (USA) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lynn Williams.

  10. Post update

    Trinity Rodman went off injured after USA had used all subs.

  11. Post update

    Jaelin Howell (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Gabrielle Rennie (New Zealand).

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Ashley Hatch (USA).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, New Zealand. Emma Rolston replaces Hannah Wilkinson.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, New Zealand. Jacqui Hand replaces Paige Satchell.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, New Zealand. Elizabeth Anton replaces Ali Riley.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lynn Williams (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mallory Pugh with a headed pass.

  18. Post update

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Daisy Cleverley.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Trinity Rodman (USA) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  20. Booking

    Claudia Bunge (New Zealand) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 20th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA21105054
2Iceland11001013
3Czech Republic10100001
4New Zealand200206-60
View full SheBelieves Cup table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport