Meikayla Moore was substituted at half time after scoring three own goals

New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore scored three own goals and was substituted before half-time in a heavy defeat to the United States at the SheBelieves Cup.

Moore, who plays for Championship leaders Liverpool, scored twice at the wrong end in the first six minutes.

Things got worse for Moore when she poked another one past goalkeeper Erin Nayler before half time.

Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh also scored for the US in the second half.

Moore's hat-trick of own goals - scored with her left foot, right foot and a header - came before she was substituted in the 40th minute and it contributed to New Zealand's second defeat at the SheBelieves Cup.

They lost 1-0 to Iceland on Friday, while the US drew with the Czech Republic.

Both teams play their remaining fixture on Wednesday, 23 February with New Zealand taking on the Czech Republic and the US facing Iceland.