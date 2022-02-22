Last updated on .From the section Football

Eartha Cumings' save in the penalty shootout gave Scotland victory

Debutant goalkeeper Eartha Cumings secured victory for Scotland on penalties against Hungary as they claimed fifth in the Pinatar Cup.

After a goalless 90 minutes, Hungary missed two of their spot-kicks before Cumings denied Csilla Savanya to seal a 3-1 shootout win.

Emoke Papai and Diana Csanyi threatened for the Hungarians in the second half.

Lucy Graham had Scotland's best opportunity in regulation time but her effort was blocked.

An early Jane Ross header troubled the Hungary defence and Cumings had a nervous moment when she was temporarily robbed with the ball at her feet.

Scotland tried a corner routine to catch out the Hungarians. Caroline Weir sped into the box and crossed towards Abi Harrison but keeper Barbara Biro saved and the offside flag had been raised against Harrison.

Papai's shot was deflected wide as Hungary threatened in the second period. Team-mate Csanyi had a shooting chance on the edge of the box but could not keep her effort down.

Scotland were missing the creativity of Weir, who was withdrawn at the break, and one push forward ended with substitute Clelland firing into the arms of Biro.

Moments later, Clelland beat her marker and squared for Graham but Hungary scrambled the shot away.

Penalties ensued and though Fanny Vago converted for Hungary, Dora Zeller hit the bar and Loretta Nemeth fired wide.

Claire Emslie, Samantha Kerr and Clelland scored for the Scots, meaning Savanya had to beat Cumings to keep Hungary's hopes alive but the Charlton stopper made the save to mark a memorable international debut.

Player of the match - Earth Cumings

A clean sheet and a penalty shootout win was an ideal start to international football for Cumings