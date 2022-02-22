Match ends, Scotland 0(3), Hungary Women 0(1).
Debutant goalkeeper Eartha Cumings secured victory for Scotland on penalties against Hungary as they claimed fifth in the Pinatar Cup.
After a goalless 90 minutes, Hungary missed two of their spot-kicks before Cumings denied Csilla Savanya to seal a 3-1 shootout win.
Emoke Papai and Diana Csanyi threatened for the Hungarians in the second half.
Lucy Graham had Scotland's best opportunity in regulation time but her effort was blocked.
An early Jane Ross header troubled the Hungary defence and Cumings had a nervous moment when she was temporarily robbed with the ball at her feet.
Scotland tried a corner routine to catch out the Hungarians. Caroline Weir sped into the box and crossed towards Abi Harrison but keeper Barbara Biro saved and the offside flag had been raised against Harrison.
Papai's shot was deflected wide as Hungary threatened in the second period. Team-mate Csanyi had a shooting chance on the edge of the box but could not keep her effort down.
Scotland were missing the creativity of Weir, who was withdrawn at the break, and one push forward ended with substitute Clelland firing into the arms of Biro.
Moments later, Clelland beat her marker and squared for Graham but Hungary scrambled the shot away.
Penalties ensued and though Fanny Vago converted for Hungary, Dora Zeller hit the bar and Loretta Nemeth fired wide.
Claire Emslie, Samantha Kerr and Clelland scored for the Scots, meaning Savanya had to beat Cumings to keep Hungary's hopes alive but the Charlton stopper made the save to mark a memorable international debut.
Player of the match - Earth Cumings
Line-ups
Scotland
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Cumings
- 2SmithSubstituted forMurrayat 45'minutes
- 15Howard
- 5BeattieSubstituted forArthurat 66'minutes
- 3Docherty
- 8Kerr
- 4CorsieBooked at 87mins
- 9WeirSubstituted forGrahamat 45'minutes
- 17HansonSubstituted forClellandat 45'minutes
- 13RossSubstituted forEmslieat 45'minutes
- 11HarrisonSubstituted forArnotat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Alexander
- 6Robertson
- 10Graham
- 14Arthur
- 16Murray
- 18Emslie
- 19Clelland
- 20Clark
- 22Eddie
- 23Arnot
- 24Thomas
- 25Clark
Hungary
Formation 3-5-2
- 12Bíró
- 18KovácsSubstituted forSavanyaat 86'minutes
- 20TurányiSubstituted forFördosat 45'minutes
- 23Nemeth
- 14Németh
- 3CsiszárSubstituted forCsányiat 70'minutes
- 19Zeller
- 6FenyvesiSubstituted forKocsánat 45'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 8SzabóSubstituted forVachterat 45'minutes
- 21ZágorSubstituted forPápaiat 45'minutes
- 10Vágó
Substitutes
- 1Eros
- 2Fördos
- 7Kovács
- 9Savanya
- 11Oláh
- 13Pápai
- 15Vachter
- 16Csányi
- 17Kocsán
- 22Schildkraut
- Referee:
- Veronika Kovarova
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Scotland 0(3), Hungary Women 0(1).
Post update
Penalty saved! Csilla Savanya (Hungary Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Scotland 0(3), Hungary Women 0(1). Lana Clelland (Scotland) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Loretta Németh (Hungary Women) left footed shot is close, but misses to the right. Loretta Németh should be disappointed.
Post update
Goal! Scotland 0(2), Hungary Women 0(1). Samantha Kerr (Scotland) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty missed! Still Scotland 0(1), Hungary Women 0(1). Dóra Zeller (Hungary Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
Post update
Goal! Scotland 0(1), Hungary Women 0(1). Claire Emslie (Scotland) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Scotland 0, Hungary Women 0(1). Fanni Vágó (Hungary Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Scotland 0, Hungary Women 0.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scotland 0, Hungary Women 0.
Post update
Nicola Docherty (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fanni Vágó (Hungary Women).
Post update
Samantha Kerr (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Loretta Németh (Hungary Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland. Lizzie Arnot replaces Abigail Harrison.
Post update
Foul by Nicola Docherty (Scotland).
Post update
Fanni Vachter (Hungary Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Petra Kocsán (Hungary Women) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Post update
Lana Clelland (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.