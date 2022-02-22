Pinatar Cup
ScotlandScotland0HungaryHungary0
Scotland win 3-1 on penalties

Scotland 0-0 Hungary (3-1 pens): Eartha Cumings secures shootout win in Pinatar Cup

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Eartha Cumings saves a penalty
Eartha Cumings' save in the penalty shootout gave Scotland victory

Debutant goalkeeper Eartha Cumings secured victory for Scotland on penalties against Hungary as they claimed fifth in the Pinatar Cup.

After a goalless 90 minutes, Hungary missed two of their spot-kicks before Cumings denied Csilla Savanya to seal a 3-1 shootout win.

Emoke Papai and Diana Csanyi threatened for the Hungarians in the second half.

Lucy Graham had Scotland's best opportunity in regulation time but her effort was blocked.

An early Jane Ross header troubled the Hungary defence and Cumings had a nervous moment when she was temporarily robbed with the ball at her feet.

Scotland tried a corner routine to catch out the Hungarians. Caroline Weir sped into the box and crossed towards Abi Harrison but keeper Barbara Biro saved and the offside flag had been raised against Harrison.

Papai's shot was deflected wide as Hungary threatened in the second period. Team-mate Csanyi had a shooting chance on the edge of the box but could not keep her effort down.

Scotland were missing the creativity of Weir, who was withdrawn at the break, and one push forward ended with substitute Clelland firing into the arms of Biro.

Moments later, Clelland beat her marker and squared for Graham but Hungary scrambled the shot away.

Penalties ensued and though Fanny Vago converted for Hungary, Dora Zeller hit the bar and Loretta Nemeth fired wide.

Claire Emslie, Samantha Kerr and Clelland scored for the Scots, meaning Savanya had to beat Cumings to keep Hungary's hopes alive but the Charlton stopper made the save to mark a memorable international debut.

Player of the match - Earth Cumings

Eartha Cumings
A clean sheet and a penalty shootout win was an ideal start to international football for Cumings

Line-ups

Scotland

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Cumings
  • 2SmithSubstituted forMurrayat 45'minutes
  • 15Howard
  • 5BeattieSubstituted forArthurat 66'minutes
  • 3Docherty
  • 8Kerr
  • 4CorsieBooked at 87mins
  • 9WeirSubstituted forGrahamat 45'minutes
  • 17HansonSubstituted forClellandat 45'minutes
  • 13RossSubstituted forEmslieat 45'minutes
  • 11HarrisonSubstituted forArnotat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Alexander
  • 6Robertson
  • 10Graham
  • 14Arthur
  • 16Murray
  • 18Emslie
  • 19Clelland
  • 20Clark
  • 22Eddie
  • 23Arnot
  • 24Thomas
  • 25Clark

Hungary

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Bíró
  • 18KovácsSubstituted forSavanyaat 86'minutes
  • 20TurányiSubstituted forFördosat 45'minutes
  • 23Nemeth
  • 14Németh
  • 3CsiszárSubstituted forCsányiat 70'minutes
  • 19Zeller
  • 6FenyvesiSubstituted forKocsánat 45'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 8SzabóSubstituted forVachterat 45'minutes
  • 21ZágorSubstituted forPápaiat 45'minutes
  • 10Vágó

Substitutes

  • 1Eros
  • 2Fördos
  • 7Kovács
  • 9Savanya
  • 11Oláh
  • 13Pápai
  • 15Vachter
  • 16Csányi
  • 17Kocsán
  • 22Schildkraut
Referee:
Veronika Kovarova

Match Stats

Home TeamScotlandAway TeamHungary
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Scotland 0(3), Hungary Women 0(1).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Scotland 0(3), Hungary Women 0(1).

  3. Post update

    Penalty saved! Csilla Savanya (Hungary Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Scotland 0(3), Hungary Women 0(1). Lana Clelland (Scotland) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Loretta Németh (Hungary Women) left footed shot is close, but misses to the right. Loretta Németh should be disappointed.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Scotland 0(2), Hungary Women 0(1). Samantha Kerr (Scotland) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Scotland 0(1), Hungary Women 0(1). Dóra Zeller (Hungary Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Scotland 0(1), Hungary Women 0(1). Claire Emslie (Scotland) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Scotland 0, Hungary Women 0(1). Fanni Vágó (Hungary Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  10. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Scotland 0, Hungary Women 0.

  11. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Scotland 0, Hungary Women 0.

  12. Post update

    Nicola Docherty (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Fanni Vágó (Hungary Women).

  14. Post update

    Samantha Kerr (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Loretta Németh (Hungary Women).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Scotland. Lizzie Arnot replaces Abigail Harrison.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Nicola Docherty (Scotland).

  18. Post update

    Fanni Vachter (Hungary Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Booking

    Petra Kocsán (Hungary Women) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

  20. Post update

    Lana Clelland (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

