Robinson showed Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter a red card in the Crues' defeat by Glentoran in January

Referee Jamie Robinson has been charged by the Irish FA with bringing the game into disrepute.

Northern Ireland football's governing body said the charge follows an alleged complaint made by Crusaders after their 2-1 home defeat by Glentoran on 21 January.

"Jamie Robinson has been charged with a breach of Article 17 of the Articles of Association (bringing the game into disrepute), Article 18.19 and Article 18.20," the IFA said in a statement.

"No sanction has been offered at this present time and the matter will proceed to a hearing in due course."

The Glens came from behind to win the match at Seaview on 21 January, with Crues midfielder Jude Winchester sent off with the score at 1-1.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter was also shown a straight red card by Robinson in the 85th minute.