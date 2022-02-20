Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski has now scored 28 Bundesliga goals this season

Robert Lewandowski scored twice to help Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich come from behind and avoid a shock against bottom-club Greuther Furth.

The Polish international levelled just after half-time after Branimir Hrgota had given Furth a first-half lead.

Sebastian Griesbeck scored a second own goal of the season against Bayern but Furth rallied, with Max Christiansen and Marco Meyerhoefer hitting the post.

Lewandowski headed his second and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting tapped in late on.

"We took our time to get into the game," Lewandowski told DAZN. "We were too slow and were making bad decisions in the first half, but we were much better in the second half."

Elsewhere second-place Borussia Dortmund kept the gap at the top at six points with a 6-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Germany winger Marco Reus was the star of the show, scoring twice and setting up goals for Donyell Malen, Marius Wolf and Youssoufa Moukoko, before Emre Can added a late penalty.

Bundesliga top scorers 2021-22 28 - Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 20 - Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) 16 - Erling Braut Haaland (Dortmund)

Dortmund fans may have pondered Bayern vulnerability when Furth led given the German champions suffered a surprise 4-2 loss to Bochum last week.

But not for the first time 33-year-old Lewandowski delivered a key intervention and he now has 39 goals in 32 matches in all competitions this season - form that is proving pivotal as his side chase a 10th-straight Bundesliga title.