Match ends, FC Bayern München 4, SpVgg Greuther Fuerth 1.
Robert Lewandowski scored twice to help Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich come from behind and avoid a shock against bottom-club Greuther Furth.
The Polish international levelled just after half-time after Branimir Hrgota had given Furth a first-half lead.
Sebastian Griesbeck scored a second own goal of the season against Bayern but Furth rallied, with Max Christiansen and Marco Meyerhoefer hitting the post.
Lewandowski headed his second and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting tapped in late on.
"We took our time to get into the game," Lewandowski told DAZN. "We were too slow and were making bad decisions in the first half, but we were much better in the second half."
Elsewhere second-place Borussia Dortmund kept the gap at the top at six points with a 6-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.
Germany winger Marco Reus was the star of the show, scoring twice and setting up goals for Donyell Malen, Marius Wolf and Youssoufa Moukoko, before Emre Can added a late penalty.
|Bundesliga top scorers 2021-22
|28 - Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
|20 - Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)
|16 - Erling Braut Haaland (Dortmund)
Dortmund fans may have pondered Bayern vulnerability when Furth led given the German champions suffered a surprise 4-2 loss to Bochum last week.
But not for the first time 33-year-old Lewandowski delivered a key intervention and he now has 39 goals in 32 matches in all competitions this season - form that is proving pivotal as his side chase a 10th-straight Bundesliga title.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Ulreich
- 5Pavard
- 2Upamecano
- 21HernándezSubstituted forSüleat 53'minutes
- 3RichardsSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 45'minutes
- 6KimmichBooked at 88mins
- 24TolissoSubstituted forGnabryat 25'minutes
- 18SabitzerSubstituted forRocaat 86'minutes
- 25Müller
- 10SanéSubstituted forWannerat 87'minutes
- 9LewandowskiBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 7Gnabry
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 14Wanner
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 36Früchtl
- 40Tillman
- 42Musiala
Fürth
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 26Linde
- 18Meyerhöfer
- 22Griesbeck
- 24Viergever
- 27Itter
- 13Christiansen
- 33SeguinSubstituted forGreenat 69'minutes
- 21Tillman
- 28DudziakSubstituted forNielsenat 22'minutes
- 10HrgotaSubstituted forPululuat 69'minutes
- 40LewelingSubstituted forBauerat 62'minutesBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 2Asta
- 4Bauer
- 9Pululu
- 11Abiama
- 15Willems
- 16Nielsen
- 20Raschl
- 30Burchert
- 37Green
- Referee:
- Robert Hartmann
- Attendance:
- 25,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 4, SpVgg Greuther Fuerth 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 4, SpVgg Greuther Fuerth 1. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Afimico Pululu (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth).
Post update
Foul by Marc Roca (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Afimico Pululu (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Max Christiansen (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Paul Wanner replaces Leroy Sané.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marc Roca replaces Marcel Sabitzer.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Andreas Linde.
Post update
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a cross.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maximilian Bauer.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maximilian Bauer.
Post update
Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Julian Green (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.