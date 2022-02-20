German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich4FürthSpVgg Greuther Fürth1

Bayern Munich 4-1 Greuther Furth: Robert Lewandowski double key in comeback win

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski has now scored 28 Bundesliga goals this season

Robert Lewandowski scored twice to help Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich come from behind and avoid a shock against bottom-club Greuther Furth.

The Polish international levelled just after half-time after Branimir Hrgota had given Furth a first-half lead.

Sebastian Griesbeck scored a second own goal of the season against Bayern but Furth rallied, with Max Christiansen and Marco Meyerhoefer hitting the post.

Lewandowski headed his second and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting tapped in late on.

"We took our time to get into the game," Lewandowski told DAZN. "We were too slow and were making bad decisions in the first half, but we were much better in the second half."

Elsewhere second-place Borussia Dortmund kept the gap at the top at six points with a 6-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Germany winger Marco Reus was the star of the show, scoring twice and setting up goals for Donyell Malen, Marius Wolf and Youssoufa Moukoko, before Emre Can added a late penalty.

Bundesliga top scorers 2021-22
28 - Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
20 - Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)
16 - Erling Braut Haaland (Dortmund)

Dortmund fans may have pondered Bayern vulnerability when Furth led given the German champions suffered a surprise 4-2 loss to Bochum last week.

But not for the first time 33-year-old Lewandowski delivered a key intervention and he now has 39 goals in 32 matches in all competitions this season - form that is proving pivotal as his side chase a 10th-straight Bundesliga title.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Ulreich
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21HernándezSubstituted forSüleat 53'minutes
  • 3RichardsSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 45'minutes
  • 6KimmichBooked at 88mins
  • 24TolissoSubstituted forGnabryat 25'minutes
  • 18SabitzerSubstituted forRocaat 86'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 10SanéSubstituted forWannerat 87'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 4Süle
  • 7Gnabry
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 14Wanner
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 36Früchtl
  • 40Tillman
  • 42Musiala

Fürth

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 26Linde
  • 18Meyerhöfer
  • 22Griesbeck
  • 24Viergever
  • 27Itter
  • 13Christiansen
  • 33SeguinSubstituted forGreenat 69'minutes
  • 21Tillman
  • 28DudziakSubstituted forNielsenat 22'minutes
  • 10HrgotaSubstituted forPululuat 69'minutes
  • 40LewelingSubstituted forBauerat 62'minutesBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 2Asta
  • 4Bauer
  • 9Pululu
  • 11Abiama
  • 15Willems
  • 16Nielsen
  • 20Raschl
  • 30Burchert
  • 37Green
Referee:
Robert Hartmann
Attendance:
25,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamFürth
Possession
Home78%
Away22%
Shots
Home20
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 4, SpVgg Greuther Fuerth 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 4, SpVgg Greuther Fuerth 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 4, SpVgg Greuther Fuerth 1. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  5. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Afimico Pululu (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Marc Roca (FC Bayern München).

  8. Post update

    Afimico Pululu (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Booking

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).

  11. Post update

    Max Christiansen (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Paul Wanner replaces Leroy Sané.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marc Roca replaces Marcel Sabitzer.

  14. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Andreas Linde.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maximilian Bauer.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maximilian Bauer.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

  20. Post update

    Julian Green (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 20th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich23181474264855
2B Dortmund23161663362749
3B Leverkusen23125660392141
4RB Leipzig23114844271737
5Hoffenheim23114845351037
6Freiburg23107636261037
7Köln239863537-235
8Mainz2310493426834
9Union Berlin239772931-234
10Frankfurt238783335-231
11VfL Bochum2385102533-829
12Wolfsburg2383122435-1127
13B Mgladbach2375113046-1626
14Arminia Bielefeld2351082229-725
15Hertha Berlin2365122446-2223
16Augsburg2357112540-1522
17Stuttgart2347122743-1619
18Fürth2334162161-4013
View full German Bundesliga table

