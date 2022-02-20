German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich0FürthSpVgg Greuther Fürth0

Bayern Munich v Greuther Fürth

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Ulreich
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21Hernández
  • 3Richards
  • 6Kimmich
  • 24TolissoSubstituted forGnabryat 25'minutes
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 25Müller
  • 10Sané
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 4Süle
  • 7Gnabry
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 14Wanner
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 36Früchtl
  • 40Tillman
  • 42Musiala

Fürth

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 26Linde
  • 18Meyerhöfer
  • 22Griesbeck
  • 24Viergever
  • 27Itter
  • 13Christiansen
  • 33Seguin
  • 21Tillman
  • 28DudziakSubstituted forNielsenat 22'minutes
  • 10Hrgota
  • 40Leweling

Substitutes

  • 2Asta
  • 4Bauer
  • 9Pululu
  • 11Abiama
  • 15Willems
  • 16Nielsen
  • 20Raschl
  • 30Burchert
  • 37Green
Referee:
Robert Hartmann

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamFürth
Possession
Home80%
Away20%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hand ball by Jamie Leweling (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth).

  2. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München).

  5. Post update

    Jamie Leweling (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Leweling (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Branimir Hrgota.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Corentin Tolisso because of an injury.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Omar Richards (FC Bayern München).

  9. Post update

    Paul Seguin (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Marco Meyerhöfer (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, SpVgg Greuther Fuerth. Havard Nielsen replaces Jeremy Dudziak because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

  14. Post update

    Jamie Leweling (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).

  16. Post update

    Jeremy Dudziak (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Timothy Tillman (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth).

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Jamie Leweling (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Leweling (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

