Bayern Munich v Greuther Fürth

Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Ulreich
- 5Pavard
- 2Upamecano
- 21Hernández
- 3Richards
- 6Kimmich
- 24TolissoSubstituted forGnabryat 25'minutes
- 18Sabitzer
- 25Müller
- 10Sané
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 7Gnabry
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 14Wanner
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 36Früchtl
- 40Tillman
- 42Musiala
Fürth
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 26Linde
- 18Meyerhöfer
- 22Griesbeck
- 24Viergever
- 27Itter
- 13Christiansen
- 33Seguin
- 21Tillman
- 28DudziakSubstituted forNielsenat 22'minutes
- 10Hrgota
- 40Leweling
Substitutes
- 2Asta
- 4Bauer
- 9Pululu
- 11Abiama
- 15Willems
- 16Nielsen
- 20Raschl
- 30Burchert
- 37Green
- Referee:
- Robert Hartmann
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home80%
- Away20%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Offside, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München).
Jamie Leweling (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Jamie Leweling (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Branimir Hrgota.
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Corentin Tolisso because of an injury.
Foul by Omar Richards (FC Bayern München).
Paul Seguin (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marco Meyerhöfer (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth).
Substitution, SpVgg Greuther Fuerth. Havard Nielsen replaces Jeremy Dudziak because of an injury.
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).
Jamie Leweling (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).
Jeremy Dudziak (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Timothy Tillman (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth).
Hand ball by Jamie Leweling (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth).
Attempt saved. Jamie Leweling (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.