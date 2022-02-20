Match ends, Valencia 1, Barcelona 4.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his first Barcelona goals as they extended their unbeaten run in La Liga to nine matches with victory at Valencia.
Aubameyang, who joined from Arsenal for free on 2 February, was making his first start in La Liga and he slammed in the opener from Jordi Alba's pass.
Frenkie de Jong tapped in a second and Aubameyang converted from close range, despite a VAR check for offside.
Carlos Soler pulled one back before Pedri curled home superbly from range.
Substitute Pedri's strike may yet be given as an Aubameyang goal - that would secure his hat-trick - because the ball flicked off the Gabon international's back on its way to the net.
Aubameyang could also have achieved a hat-trick late on when a ball fell his way in the box, only for home keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to deny the 32-year-old.
Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets said: "Since Aubameyang arrived, he has been working hard. We know he hasn't played many minutes this season. He is a fabulous player and having him in the squad, having come here for free, is really positive for us."
Barca manager Xavi will be thrilled with his side's efficiency as they extended their unbeaten run in the league, which now stretches back to 4 December.
In the opening half, their three shots had produced three goals as Valencia paid for a slack 15-minute spell where Barca's quick passing simply clicked.
Valencia - now seven games without a win in the league - thought they had made it 3-1 before the break but Soler was denied when VAR ruled out a first ever goal in La Liga because the ball had gone out of play for a throw in.
Soler thrust a diving header in after half-time but Pedri's whipped effort ended any hope of a comeback.
"It's been an important victory today," added Busquets. "In the first half we were very efficient. That allowed us to dominate the game. It meant we were calm enough to play in our style. I think it was a good performance.
"In other games we have got ahead but have not been able to dominate and rivals have got back into the game. Today we did the job."
Line-ups
Valencia
Formation 4-4-2
- 28Mamardashvili
- 20Foulquier
- 12Diakhaby
- 15AldereteSubstituted forCömertat 85'minutes
- 14GayàSubstituted forLatorreat 65'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 10SolerBooked at 77mins
- 6GuillamónSubstituted forGómezat 45'minutes
- 23Kourouma KouroumaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forRacicat 66'minutes
- 21Gil
- 19DuroSubstituted forde Sousa Mendonçaat 85'minutes
- 7Gonçalo Guedes
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 3Latorre
- 4Musah
- 5Gabriel
- 8Racic
- 9Gómez
- 11Hélder Costa
- 17Cheryshev
- 22de Sousa Mendonça
- 24Cömert
- 32Vázquez
- 37Mosquera
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 2DestBooked at 90mins
- 4AraújoBooked at 56mins
- 24GarcíaSubstituted forMinguezaat 45'minutes
- 18AlbaBooked at 35mins
- 30Paez GaviriaSubstituted forTraoréat 81'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 21de JongSubstituted forGonzález Lópezat 60'minutes
- 7DembéléSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 71'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 25AubameyangSubstituted forde Jongat 82'minutes
- 19Torres
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 11Traoré
- 12Braithwaite
- 13Murara Neto
- 14González Iglesias
- 16González López
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 33Ezzalzouli
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 38,315
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away16
