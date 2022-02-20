Arnold Clark Cup
CanadaCanada1GermanyGermany0

Canada v Germany

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Canada

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 18Sheridan
  • 8Riviere
  • 3Buchanan
  • 24Gilles
  • 10Lawrence
  • 11Scott
  • 26Lacasse
  • 5Quinn
  • 17Fleming
  • 15Prince
  • 16Beckie

Substitutes

  • 2Chapman
  • 4Zadorsky
  • 6Rose
  • 7Grosso
  • 9Huitema
  • 13Schmidt
  • 14Carle
  • 20Boychuk
  • 22D'Angelo
  • 25Alidou
  • 27Yekka
  • 29Pickett

Germany

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Berger
  • 23Doorsoun
  • 8Feldkamp
  • 2Kleinherne
  • 17Rauch
  • 11Freigang
  • 20Magull
  • 25Dongus
  • 19Bühl
  • 22Brand
  • 18Anyomi

Substitutes

  • 1Frohms
  • 3Maier
  • 4Rall
  • 5Linder
  • 7Schüller
  • 12Tufekovic
  • 13Däbritz
  • 15Gwinn
  • 16Dallmann
  • 24Cerci
  • 26Hagel
  • 27Petzelberger

Match Stats

Home TeamCanadaAway TeamGermany
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home2
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Canada 1, Germany 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jana Feldkamp (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Jayde Riviere.

  4. Post update

    Sophia Kleinherne (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Desiree Scott (Canada).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nicole Anyomi (Germany).

  7. Post update

    Jessie Fleming (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fabienne Dongus (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jule Brand (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Kailen Sheridan.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Klara Bühl (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lina Magull.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Canada. Kadeisha Buchanan tries a through ball, but Nichelle Prince is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Janine Beckie (Canada) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cloé Lacasse following a fast break.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jana Feldkamp (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Laura Freigang.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jule Brand (Germany).

  16. Post update

    Jayde Riviere (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Lina Magull (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Cloé Lacasse (Canada).

  19. Post update

    Nicole Anyomi (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kadeisha Buchanan (Canada).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Canada21102114
2England20201102
3Spain20201102
4Germany201112-11
View full Arnold Clark Cup table

Top Stories