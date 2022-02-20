Canada v Germany

First Half ends, Canada 1, Germany 0.
Line-ups
Canada
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 18Sheridan
- 8Riviere
- 3Buchanan
- 24Gilles
- 10Lawrence
- 11Scott
- 26Lacasse
- 5Quinn
- 17Fleming
- 15Prince
- 16Beckie
Substitutes
- 2Chapman
- 4Zadorsky
- 6Rose
- 7Grosso
- 9Huitema
- 13Schmidt
- 14Carle
- 20Boychuk
- 22D'Angelo
- 25Alidou
- 27Yekka
- 29Pickett
Germany
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Berger
- 23Doorsoun
- 8Feldkamp
- 2Kleinherne
- 17Rauch
- 11Freigang
- 20Magull
- 25Dongus
- 19Bühl
- 22Brand
- 18Anyomi
Substitutes
- 1Frohms
- 3Maier
- 4Rall
- 5Linder
- 7Schüller
- 12Tufekovic
- 13Däbritz
- 15Gwinn
- 16Dallmann
- 24Cerci
- 26Hagel
- 27Petzelberger
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Jana Feldkamp (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Jayde Riviere.
Sophia Kleinherne (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Desiree Scott (Canada).
Foul by Nicole Anyomi (Germany).
Jessie Fleming (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Fabienne Dongus (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Jule Brand (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Kailen Sheridan.
Attempt saved. Klara Bühl (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lina Magull.
Offside, Canada. Kadeisha Buchanan tries a through ball, but Nichelle Prince is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Janine Beckie (Canada) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cloé Lacasse following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Jana Feldkamp (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Laura Freigang.
Foul by Jule Brand (Germany).
Jayde Riviere (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lina Magull (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cloé Lacasse (Canada).
Nicole Anyomi (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kadeisha Buchanan (Canada).