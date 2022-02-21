Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Paudie O'Connor and Hallam Hope's coming together sparked a melee at Boundary Park

Bradford City's Paudie O'Connor has avoided a three-game ban after he successfully appealed the red card issued in Saturday's defeat by Oldham.

The 24-year-old's case was heard by an independent regulatory commission, who upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal.

O'Connor had been dismissed with a straight red for violent conduct by referee Anthony Backhouse.

The defender goes straight into contention for Tuesday's League Two game against Harrogate Town.