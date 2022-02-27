Premier League
West HamWest Ham United1WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0

West Ham United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Hammers beat fellow top-four hopefuls

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Tomas Soucek scores for West Ham
Tomas Soucek is just the second West Ham player to score a Premier League goal on his birthday, after Ricardo Vaz Te

West Ham claimed a valuable Premier League victory over Wolves to reignite their pursuit of a top-four finish.

Tomas Soucek celebrated his 27th birthday by scoring the only goal of the game for the Hammers, with the Czech Republic international poking home from Michail Antonio's pass.

The result moves West Ham up to fifth in the table, above Arsenal on goal difference and two points behind Manchester United in fourth - however the Gunners have three games in hand on both.

Consecutive draws had seen David Moyes' side lose ground near the top of the table but they created several excellent chances to score and deserved their win over opponents who also have European aspirations.

Aaron Cresswell and Declan Rice both went close to opening the scoring for the hosts, with England midfielder Rice curling a superb 20-yard effort against the right-hand post.

Jarrod Bowen, Soucek and Pablo Fornals all had opportunities to double their advantage and ensure a more comfortable conclusion for the hosts who were forced to withstand some late pressure from Wolves, who stay eighth.

Bruno Lage's team struggled for fluency after he made five changes to the side that started Thursday's defeat at Arsenal.

And while they improved after the break, the second-half introductions of Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto were unable to make a difference to the outcome.

Before kick-off West Ham captain Rice held up a shirt with Andriy Yarmolenko's name and number on the back as the sides lined up to express their support for the Ukrainian and his homeland which is still under attack by Russia.

Lacklustre Wolves

Prior to kick-off Lage said his changes were designed to provide Wolves with greater energy.

However, after the opening 15 minutes there was no noticeable evidence his decision was influencing proceedings as West Ham grew into the game.

Rice and Soucek took control of midfield and the likes of Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma enjoyed a relatively comfortable afternoon against Fabio Silva and Hwang Hee-chan.

The South Korea international was also guilty of missing Wolves' best opportunity, placing the ball wide from 12 yards just before the break.

Had he found the bottom corner it may have altered the complexion of the match, and ensured Wolves came away with at least a point despite having only one shot on target.

More to follow.

Player of the match

Rúben NevesRúben Neves

with an average of 8.99

West Ham United

  1. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    8.07

  2. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    7.82

  3. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    7.58

  4. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    7.56

  5. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    7.49

  6. Squad number31Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    7.47

  7. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    7.45

  8. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    7.42

  9. Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    7.39

  10. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    7.38

  11. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    6.67

  12. Squad number11Player nameVlasic
    Average rating

    6.58

  13. Squad number23Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    6.57

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    8.99

  2. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    6.17

  3. Squad number7Player namePedro Neto
    Average rating

    5.73

  4. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    5.68

  5. Squad number16Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    5.57

  6. Squad number27Player nameSaïss
    Average rating

    5.51

  7. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    5.38

  8. Squad number17Player nameFábio Silva
    Average rating

    5.23

  9. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    5.22

  10. Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    5.18

  11. Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-Chan
    Average rating

    4.96

  12. Squad number2Player nameHoever
    Average rating

    4.89

  13. Squad number5Player nameMarçal
    Average rating

    4.77

  14. Squad number11Player nameTrincão
    Average rating

    4.51

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 31Johnson
  • 15Dawson
  • 4Zouma
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 20Bowen
  • 10Lanzini
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forDiopat 90+3'minutes
  • 9AntonioBooked at 82minsSubstituted forVlasicat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Vlasic
  • 13Areola
  • 16Noble
  • 22Benrahma
  • 23Diop
  • 33Král
  • 40Oko-Flex
  • 42Alese
  • 64Perkins

Wolves

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 23Kilman
  • 16Coady
  • 27Saïss
  • 2Hoever
  • 8Neves
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 5MarçalSubstituted forNetoat 76'minutes
  • 11Machado TrincãoSubstituted forPodenceat 60'minutes
  • 26Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forJiménezat 81'minutes
  • 17Fábio Silva

Substitutes

  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 7Neto
  • 9Jiménez
  • 10Podence
  • 15Boly
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 21Ruddy
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 39Cundle
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home13
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Issa Diop replaces Pablo Fornals.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Nikola Vlasic replaces Michail Antonio.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Romain Saïss.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leander Dendoncker.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro Neto.

  8. Booking

    Michail Antonio (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Raúl Jiménez replaces Hwang Hee-Chan.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leander Dendoncker.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hwang Hee-Chan.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pedro Neto replaces Marçal.

  17. Post update

    Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Tomas Soucek (West Ham United).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Comments

Join the conversation

148 comments

  • Comment posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 16:03

    Thoughts and best wishes to Yarmolenko & family.
    Great win for HAMMERS today. Bring on Sevilla. COYI

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:09

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Good win by West Ham to keep pressure on the other Utd for 4th place.
      Sad to see Wolves stalling currently though.

  • Comment posted by Factoid, today at 16:06

    As a Wolves fan, I don’t realistically expect to be pushing for a Champions League place. I don’t mind losing to quality opposition like today. What I do have an issue with is the type of performance we put in today. No attacking intent and an inability to pass to a team mate. We only came to life after we conceded.

    • Reply posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 16:13

      Hedley Lamarr replied:
      Neither are most west ham fans. But it was a bit odd wolves not playing their best eleven in a pretty crucial match

  • Comment posted by Young Mr Grace, today at 16:06

    Not a hammer myself but it's great to see a club in this division that doesn't spend billions making a fist of it.
    No one could ever accuse their supporters of being glory hunters or fairweather and it's good to see.

    • Reply posted by Archie Pooch, today at 16:11

      Archie Pooch replied:
      Thought they had just received loads of dosh from a Czech who has bought into the club.

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 16:05

    Not a West Ham fan but really enjoying watching them play.

    They are a proper team and play as a team. Something nostalgic about seeing West Ham do well

    Declan Rice is another level

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 16:24

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Very good club doing a lot of goof things on the pitch and of it. Board deserve congratulations on the job they have done here. Wonder where the club would be if West Ham fans were succesful in their attempts to drive them out?

  • Comment posted by Archie Pooch, today at 16:06

    Putting out a weak team in what is supposedly a crucial game for your team beggars belief. Not a great advert for fair competition in the Premier League.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:17

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Looks like Wolves have given up the chase for a Champions League place, hope they at least continue to challenge for a Europa League place.
      Otherwise why not put out your most strongest team in such an important game?

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 16:16

    Anyone but ManU for the top 4

    • Reply posted by Shall we play a game, today at 16:18

      Shall we play a game replied:
      Hear , hear.

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 16:07

    A pretty inept performance from Wolves today. They left all their best attacking players on the bench and it showed.

    • Reply posted by Jimmy, today at 16:14

      Jimmy replied:
      Have Wolverhampton Wanders got any attacking players? Don't think so.

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 16:09

    Take the 3 points key for Hammers.

    West Ham are massive but Ukraine is another level.

    Slava Ukraini God bless you

  • Comment posted by marlowwolves, today at 16:05

    Got what we deserved - very flat today and poor team selection. Time to admit Silva is just not good enough. Been a goo season so far so no complaints and good luck West Ham - please get into the top 4 ahead of the favoured ones

    • Reply posted by Jamis Billson, today at 16:11

      Jamis Billson replied:
      We need real fans to shame glory hunters. They’re damaging our game mate. Luckily Luton doesn’t seem to have as many glory hunters as other towns and cities but that’s irrelevant. Glory hunters (and watfud fans) deserve slaps.

  • Comment posted by Wolverhampton, today at 16:07

    we were asleep today, ah well. UTW and thoughts with Ukraine

    • Reply posted by Simon, today at 16:27

      Simon replied:
      Your boys weren't at their best, but I'd like to see Wolves in European competition next season. You are a good side...keep the faith. Thoughts with Ukraine.

  • Comment posted by vic, today at 16:09

    Well done West Ham, a better and more convincing team performance against a tough Wolves side.
    COYI ⚒

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 16:04

    The best, just about, team won; 1-0 seems about right. Wolves played well, but West Ham were a bit livelier than they have been the last few games. The extra rest was, perhaps, the difference?

    Whatever the reason, it keeps the hunt for 4th place interesting! Arsenal may be favorites, but you have to get something from the games in hand...

    • Reply posted by Big Ernie McCracken, today at 16:21

      Big Ernie McCracken replied:
      7th is about the best we can do imo.

  • Comment posted by Highway Star, today at 16:14

    Well done West Ham COYI

  • Comment posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 16:10

    A bit weird the wolves team selection but west ham definitely deserved the win

  • Comment posted by footnote, today at 16:14

    IRONNNS !!!!

  • Comment posted by Shall we play a game, today at 16:13

    well done Hammers.

    Hope we have a ding dong battle in the FA Cup, may the best side on the day win. Good luck (but not too much).

    A Saint.

    and Motes is doing a fantastic job.

    • Reply posted by Shall we play a game, today at 16:16

      Shall we play a game replied:
      Typo - Moyes

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 16:05

    Antonio was the difference watched the game what a player and very unselfish play for the goal. Well done hammers wolves not very good today.

  • Comment posted by VBP123, today at 16:02

    West Ham deserved the win. Painfully slow side to side football between the 18yd boxes from Wolves and they always look clueless and dizzy when they near the opposition 18yd box. Continually play the ball all the way back to their own box, get caught in possession and just end up huffing the ball forward, ridiculous.

  • Comment posted by stevobfc, today at 16:20

    As a Burnley fan gutted with this result, would love to see wolves in Europe. Good side great managed club like mine just with a little more quality. And West Ham, the team that have come out of no l where last two years well done. Good luck to both

    • Reply posted by sportsfan, today at 16:26

      sportsfan replied:
      Thanks from a hammer.
      I really hope you stay up

  • Comment posted by Wombat_LCFC, today at 16:39

    Well done travelling Wolves fans for not letting Zouma off the hook and reminding with every touch, than animal abuse is not OK in the eyes of a civilized society

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City27213364174766
2Liverpool26186270205060
3Chelsea25148349183150
4Man Utd27138644341047
5West Ham27136846341245
6Arsenal24143738271145
7Tottenham2513393532342
8Wolves26124102421340
9Southampton2681173437-335
10Brighton2671272530-533
11Crystal Palace2761293738-130
12Aston Villa2593133337-430
13Leicester2376103743-627
14Newcastle25510102845-1725
15Brentford2766152744-1724
16Leeds2658132960-3123
17Everton2464142841-1322
18Burnley2431292230-821
19Watford2654172547-2219
20Norwich2645171555-4017
View full Premier League table

