Tomas Soucek is just the second West Ham player to score a Premier League goal on his birthday, after Ricardo Vaz Te

West Ham claimed a valuable Premier League victory over Wolves to reignite their pursuit of a top-four finish.

Tomas Soucek celebrated his 27th birthday by scoring the only goal of the game for the Hammers, with the Czech Republic international poking home from Michail Antonio's pass.

The result moves West Ham up to fifth in the table, above Arsenal on goal difference and two points behind Manchester United in fourth - however the Gunners have three games in hand on both.

Consecutive draws had seen David Moyes' side lose ground near the top of the table but they created several excellent chances to score and deserved their win over opponents who also have European aspirations.

Aaron Cresswell and Declan Rice both went close to opening the scoring for the hosts, with England midfielder Rice curling a superb 20-yard effort against the right-hand post.

Jarrod Bowen, Soucek and Pablo Fornals all had opportunities to double their advantage and ensure a more comfortable conclusion for the hosts who were forced to withstand some late pressure from Wolves, who stay eighth.

Bruno Lage's team struggled for fluency after he made five changes to the side that started Thursday's defeat at Arsenal.

And while they improved after the break, the second-half introductions of Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto were unable to make a difference to the outcome.

Before kick-off West Ham captain Rice held up a shirt with Andriy Yarmolenko's name and number on the back as the sides lined up to express their support for the Ukrainian and his homeland which is still under attack by Russia.

Lacklustre Wolves

Prior to kick-off Lage said his changes were designed to provide Wolves with greater energy.

However, after the opening 15 minutes there was no noticeable evidence his decision was influencing proceedings as West Ham grew into the game.

Rice and Soucek took control of midfield and the likes of Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma enjoyed a relatively comfortable afternoon against Fabio Silva and Hwang Hee-chan.

The South Korea international was also guilty of missing Wolves' best opportunity, placing the ball wide from 12 yards just before the break.

Had he found the bottom corner it may have altered the complexion of the match, and ensured Wolves came away with at least a point despite having only one shot on target.

More to follow.

Player of the match Rúben Neves Rúben Neves with an average of 8.99 West Ham West Ham United West Ham United

Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers West Ham United Avg Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 8.07 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 7.82 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 7.58 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 7.56 Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 7.49 Squad number 31 Player name Johnson Average rating 7.47 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 7.45 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 7.42 Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 7.39 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 7.38 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 6.67 Squad number 11 Player name Vlasic Average rating 6.58 Squad number 23 Player name Diop Average rating 6.57 Wolverhampton Wanderers Avg Squad number 8 Player name Rúben Neves Average rating 8.99 Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 6.17 Squad number 7 Player name Pedro Neto Average rating 5.73 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 5.68 Squad number 16 Player name Coady Average rating 5.57 Squad number 27 Player name Saïss Average rating 5.51 Squad number 10 Player name Daniel Podence Average rating 5.38 Squad number 17 Player name Fábio Silva Average rating 5.23 Squad number 9 Player name Jiménez Average rating 5.22 Squad number 32 Player name Dendoncker Average rating 5.18 Squad number 26 Player name Hwang Hee-Chan Average rating 4.96 Squad number 2 Player name Hoever Average rating 4.89 Squad number 5 Player name Marçal Average rating 4.77 Squad number 11 Player name Trincão Average rating 4.51

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Fabianski 31 Johnson 15 Dawson 4 Zouma 3 Cresswell 28 Soucek 41 Rice 20 Bowen 10 Lanzini 8 Fornals 9 Antonio 1 Fabianski

31 Johnson

15 Dawson

4 Zouma

3 Cresswell

28 Soucek

41 Rice

20 Bowen

10 Lanzini

8 Fornals Substituted for Diop at 90+3' minutes

9 Antonio Booked at 82mins Substituted for Vlasic at 90+1' minutes Substitutes 11 Vlasic

13 Areola

16 Noble

22 Benrahma

23 Diop

33 Král

40 Oko-Flex

42 Alese

64 Perkins Wolves Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Malheiro de Sá 23 Kilman 16 Coady 27 Saïss 2 Hoever 8 Neves 32 Dendoncker 5 Marçal 11 Machado Trincão 26 Hwang Hee-Chan 17 Fábio Silva 1 Malheiro de Sá

23 Kilman

16 Coady

27 Saïss

2 Hoever

8 Neves

32 Dendoncker

5 Marçal Substituted for Neto at 76' minutes

11 Machado Trincão Substituted for Podence at 60' minutes

26 Hwang Hee-Chan Substituted for Jiménez at 81' minutes

17 Fábio Silva Substitutes 3 Aït-Nouri

7 Neto

9 Jiménez

10 Podence

15 Boly

19 Castro Otto

21 Ruddy

28 João Moutinho

39 Cundle Referee: Anthony Taylor Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, West Ham United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Full Time Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Issa Diop replaces Pablo Fornals. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Nikola Vlasic replaces Michail Antonio. Post update Attempt saved. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Romain Saïss. Post update Attempt blocked. Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leander Dendoncker. Post update Attempt blocked. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro Neto. Booking Michail Antonio (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United). Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Raúl Jiménez replaces Hwang Hee-Chan. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Kurt Zouma. Post update Attempt blocked. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leander Dendoncker. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Kurt Zouma. Post update Attempt blocked. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hwang Hee-Chan. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pedro Neto replaces Marçal. Post update Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Tomas Soucek (West Ham United). Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Kurt Zouma. Post update Attempt blocked. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Page 1 of 4 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward