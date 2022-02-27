Match ends, West Ham United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
West Ham claimed a valuable Premier League victory over Wolves to reignite their pursuit of a top-four finish.
Tomas Soucek celebrated his 27th birthday by scoring the only goal of the game for the Hammers, with the Czech Republic international poking home from Michail Antonio's pass.
The result moves West Ham up to fifth in the table, above Arsenal on goal difference and two points behind Manchester United in fourth - however the Gunners have three games in hand on both.
Consecutive draws had seen David Moyes' side lose ground near the top of the table but they created several excellent chances to score and deserved their win over opponents who also have European aspirations.
Aaron Cresswell and Declan Rice both went close to opening the scoring for the hosts, with England midfielder Rice curling a superb 20-yard effort against the right-hand post.
Jarrod Bowen, Soucek and Pablo Fornals all had opportunities to double their advantage and ensure a more comfortable conclusion for the hosts who were forced to withstand some late pressure from Wolves, who stay eighth.
Bruno Lage's team struggled for fluency after he made five changes to the side that started Thursday's defeat at Arsenal.
And while they improved after the break, the second-half introductions of Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto were unable to make a difference to the outcome.
Before kick-off West Ham captain Rice held up a shirt with Andriy Yarmolenko's name and number on the back as the sides lined up to express their support for the Ukrainian and his homeland which is still under attack by Russia.
Lacklustre Wolves
Prior to kick-off Lage said his changes were designed to provide Wolves with greater energy.
However, after the opening 15 minutes there was no noticeable evidence his decision was influencing proceedings as West Ham grew into the game.
Rice and Soucek took control of midfield and the likes of Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma enjoyed a relatively comfortable afternoon against Fabio Silva and Hwang Hee-chan.
The South Korea international was also guilty of missing Wolves' best opportunity, placing the ball wide from 12 yards just before the break.
Had he found the bottom corner it may have altered the complexion of the match, and ensured Wolves came away with at least a point despite having only one shot on target.
More to follow.
Player of the match
Rúben NevesRúben Neves
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
7.82
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number31Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number11Player nameVlasicAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number23Player nameDiopAverage rating
6.57
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
8.99
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number7Player namePedro NetoAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number16Player nameCoadyAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number27Player nameSaïssAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number17Player nameFábio SilvaAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number9Player nameJiménezAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number32Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-ChanAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number2Player nameHoeverAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number5Player nameMarçalAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number11Player nameTrincãoAverage rating
4.51
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 31Johnson
- 15Dawson
- 4Zouma
- 3Cresswell
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 20Bowen
- 10Lanzini
- 8FornalsSubstituted forDiopat 90+3'minutes
- 9AntonioBooked at 82minsSubstituted forVlasicat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Vlasic
- 13Areola
- 16Noble
- 22Benrahma
- 23Diop
- 33Král
- 40Oko-Flex
- 42Alese
- 64Perkins
Wolves
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 23Kilman
- 16Coady
- 27Saïss
- 2Hoever
- 8Neves
- 32Dendoncker
- 5MarçalSubstituted forNetoat 76'minutes
- 11Machado TrincãoSubstituted forPodenceat 60'minutes
- 26Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forJiménezat 81'minutes
- 17Fábio Silva
Substitutes
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 7Neto
- 9Jiménez
- 10Podence
- 15Boly
- 19Castro Otto
- 21Ruddy
- 28João Moutinho
- 39Cundle
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Issa Diop replaces Pablo Fornals.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Nikola Vlasic replaces Michail Antonio.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Romain Saïss.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leander Dendoncker.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro Neto.
Booking
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Raúl Jiménez replaces Hwang Hee-Chan.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leander Dendoncker.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hwang Hee-Chan.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pedro Neto replaces Marçal.
Post update
Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tomas Soucek (West Ham United).
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Great win for HAMMERS today. Bring on Sevilla. COYI
No one could ever accuse their supporters of being glory hunters or fairweather and it's good to see.
They are a proper team and play as a team. Something nostalgic about seeing West Ham do well
Declan Rice is another level
West Ham are massive but Ukraine is another level.
Slava Ukraini God bless you
COYI ⚒
Whatever the reason, it keeps the hunt for 4th place interesting! Arsenal may be favorites, but you have to get something from the games in hand...
Hope we have a ding dong battle in the FA Cup, may the best side on the day win. Good luck (but not too much).
A Saint.
and Motes is doing a fantastic job.