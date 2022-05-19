Close menu
Premier League
ChelseaChelsea1LeicesterLeicester City1

Chelsea 1-1 Leicester: Thomas Tuchel's side all but secure third place with draw

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Marcos Alonso
Marcos Alonso's goal was his fourth in the Premier League this season

Chelsea all but secured a third-place finish in the Premier League with a draw against Leicester at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, beaten in the FA Cup final by Liverpool at the weekend, fell behind early on when James Maddison curled a fine effort beyond goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

However, Marcos Alonso equalised towards the end of the first half when he was picked out superbly by Reece James and volleyed in.

Chelsea dominated the second half and had numerous chances to take all three points.

Hakim Ziyech went close with a free kick while Romelu Lukaku - who had been largely quiet - headed wide.

But Christian Pulisic failed to convert the best chance for a winner when he sliced wide from eight yards with the goal at his mercy.

The result means Chelsea stay third, three points ahead of Tottenham, but with a vastly superior goal difference.

Thomas Tuchel's side finish the season at home to relegated Watford on Sunday (16:00 BST) while Leicester, who are ninth, will look cement a top-10 finish when they host Southampton at the same time.

Chelsea look to the future as season draws to a close

Any jeopardy for Chelsea in this game disappeared on Monday, when their place in the top four was confirmed by Arsenal's defeat at Newcastle.

But with back-to-back home fixtures to finish the campaign, the Blues had a chance to end on a high before switching focus to the future - and the pressing issue of getting the club's ownership sorted.

Initially, Chelsea were sluggish, a possible hangover from their FA Cup loss, but they improved as the game wore on and were unfortunate not to take all three points.

That they didn't win was down to their inability to finish chances, a problem that has plagued them this season.

Maddison caps a fine season to boost England hopes

It has been an incredible campaign for Maddison, named Leicester's player of the season earlier this week, and enjoying his best Premier League goal return in a season, taking his tally to 11 with his striker at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder had a spell out of the team in the early months of the campaign when he admitted he was struggling for confidence but has not looked back since returning.

In total, he has scored 17 goals in all competitions, chipping in with 11 assists, which surely will not have gone unnoticed by England boss Gareth Southgate as he plans his squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Mendy
  • 14Chalobah
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 2RüdigerBooked at 66mins
  • 24James
  • 5JorginhoBooked at 85mins
  • 7KantéBooked at 47minsSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 72'minutes
  • 3Alonso
  • 22Ziyech
  • 10PulisicSubstituted forAzpilicuetaat 72'minutes
  • 9LukakuBooked at 59minsSubstituted forHavertzat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 17Saúl
  • 18Barkley
  • 19Mount
  • 23Kenedy
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 29Havertz
  • 31Sarr

Leicester

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 3Fofana
  • 6EvansBooked at 64mins
  • 18Amartey
  • 24Mendy
  • 27Castagne
  • 10Maddison
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 33Thomas
  • 9VardySubstituted forPérezat 78'minutes
  • 14IheanachoSubstituted forBarnesat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Söyüncü
  • 7Barnes
  • 11Albrighton
  • 12Ward
  • 17Pérez
  • 20Choudhury
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 29Daka
  • 37Lookman
Referee:
Stuart Attwell
Attendance:
31,478

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home20
Away2
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 1, Leicester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Leicester City 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Alonso (Chelsea).

  4. Post update

    Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reece James (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

  6. Post update

    Édouard Mendy (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Harvey Barnes (Leicester City).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Ayoze Pérez tries a through ball, but Harvey Barnes is caught offside.

  9. Booking

    Jorginho (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jorginho (Chelsea).

  11. Post update

    Wesley Fofana (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).

  13. Post update

    Wesley Fofana (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Silva.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Kai Havertz replaces Romelu Lukaku.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Ayoze Pérez replaces Jamie Vardy.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea).

  18. Post update

    Wesley Fofana (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Luke Thomas.

15Southampton37913154263-21