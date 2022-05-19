Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Marcos Alonso's goal was his fourth in the Premier League this season

Chelsea all but secured a third-place finish in the Premier League with a draw against Leicester at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, beaten in the FA Cup final by Liverpool at the weekend, fell behind early on when James Maddison curled a fine effort beyond goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

However, Marcos Alonso equalised towards the end of the first half when he was picked out superbly by Reece James and volleyed in.

Chelsea dominated the second half and had numerous chances to take all three points.

Hakim Ziyech went close with a free kick while Romelu Lukaku - who had been largely quiet - headed wide.

But Christian Pulisic failed to convert the best chance for a winner when he sliced wide from eight yards with the goal at his mercy.

The result means Chelsea stay third, three points ahead of Tottenham, but with a vastly superior goal difference.

Thomas Tuchel's side finish the season at home to relegated Watford on Sunday (16:00 BST) while Leicester, who are ninth, will look cement a top-10 finish when they host Southampton at the same time.

Chelsea look to the future as season draws to a close

Chelsea 1-1 Leicester: Blues 'deserve' third-place finish - Thomas Tuchel

Any jeopardy for Chelsea in this game disappeared on Monday, when their place in the top four was confirmed by Arsenal's defeat at Newcastle.

But with back-to-back home fixtures to finish the campaign, the Blues had a chance to end on a high before switching focus to the future - and the pressing issue of getting the club's ownership sorted.

Initially, Chelsea were sluggish, a possible hangover from their FA Cup loss, but they improved as the game wore on and were unfortunate not to take all three points.

That they didn't win was down to their inability to finish chances, a problem that has plagued them this season.

Maddison caps a fine season to boost England hopes

Chelsea 1-1 Leicester: Draw was the least Foxes deserved - Brendan Rodgers

It has been an incredible campaign for Maddison, named Leicester's player of the season earlier this week, and enjoying his best Premier League goal return in a season, taking his tally to 11 with his striker at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder had a spell out of the team in the early months of the campaign when he admitted he was struggling for confidence but has not looked back since returning.

In total, he has scored 17 goals in all competitions, chipping in with 11 assists, which surely will not have gone unnoticed by England boss Gareth Southgate as he plans his squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Player of the match James Reece James with an average of 6.86 Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea

Leicester Leicester City Leicester City Chelsea Avg Squad number 24 Player name James Average rating 6.86 Squad number 7 Player name Kanté Average rating 6.78 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 6.56 Squad number 3 Player name Alonso Average rating 6.52 Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 6.42 Squad number 16 Player name Mendy Average rating 6.18 Squad number 14 Player name Chalobah Average rating 6.15 Squad number 22 Player name Ziyech Average rating 6.10 Squad number 12 Player name Loftus-Cheek Average rating 6.02 Squad number 2 Player name Rüdiger Average rating 6.02 Squad number 5 Player name Jorginho Average rating 5.84 Squad number 10 Player name Pulisic Average rating 5.71 Squad number 28 Player name Azpilicueta Average rating 5.71 Squad number 9 Player name Lukaku Average rating 5.44 Leicester City Avg Squad number 22 Player name Dewsbury-Hall Average rating 6.83 Squad number 3 Player name Fofana Average rating 6.81 Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 6.73 Squad number 1 Player name Schmeichel Average rating 6.55 Squad number 6 Player name Evans Average rating 6.34 Squad number 27 Player name Castagne Average rating 6.17 Squad number 18 Player name Amartey Average rating 6.09 Squad number 33 Player name Thomas Average rating 6.08 Squad number 24 Player name Mendy Average rating 6.08 Squad number 7 Player name Barnes Average rating 6.05 Squad number 14 Player name Iheanacho Average rating 6.01 Squad number 17 Player name Ayoze Pérez Average rating 5.81 Squad number 9 Player name Vardy Average rating 5.80