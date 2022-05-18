Chelsea v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

N'Golo Kante scored against his former club when Chelsea won 3-0 at Leicester in November

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea will monitor Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, neither of whom were fit to play in Saturday's FA Cup final because of hamstring issues.

Andreas Christensen's availability is also uncertain after he ruled himself out of contention against Liverpool.

Ben Chilwell is back in training after six months out with a knee injury but he is unlikely to be risked.

Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira are doubtful for Leicester with respective knee and hamstring issues.

Kasper Schmeichel will start after being rested against Watford, while Papy Mendy may return from illness but Hamza Choudhury is ruled out because of a groin problem.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea can complete a league double against Leicester for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

The Foxes have avoided defeat in four of their past six Premier League games at Stamford Bridge (W1, D3, L2).

Chelsea

Chelsea have won five of 17 league matches this season against teams currently in the top half of the table (D8, L4).

The Blues dropped points in eight of their past 12 Premier League fixtures at Stamford Bridge (W4, D6, L2).

They have conceded 10 goals in their last four top-flight home matches, as many as in their previous 13.

The Londoners are two shy of 100 league goals under Thomas Tuchel.

