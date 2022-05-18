Close menu
ChelseaChelsea20:00LeicesterLeicester City
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Leicester City

N'Golo Kante scores for Chelsea against Leicester
N'Golo Kante scored against his former club when Chelsea won 3-0 at Leicester in November

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea will monitor Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, neither of whom were fit to play in Saturday's FA Cup final because of hamstring issues.

Andreas Christensen's availability is also uncertain after he ruled himself out of contention against Liverpool.

Ben Chilwell is back in training after six months out with a knee injury but he is unlikely to be risked.

Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira are doubtful for Leicester with respective knee and hamstring issues.

Kasper Schmeichel will start after being rested against Watford, while Papy Mendy may return from illness but Hamza Choudhury is ruled out because of a groin problem.

Leicester can win three consecutive league matches for the first time since January 2021, when the third fixture in that sequence was a 2-0 home victory against Chelsea

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Chelsea can complete a league double against Leicester for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
  • The Foxes have avoided defeat in four of their past six Premier League games at Stamford Bridge (W1, D3, L2).

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have won five of 17 league matches this season against teams currently in the top half of the table (D8, L4).
  • The Blues dropped points in eight of their past 12 Premier League fixtures at Stamford Bridge (W4, D6, L2).
  • They have conceded 10 goals in their last four top-flight home matches, as many as in their previous 13.
  • The Londoners are two shy of 100 league goals under Thomas Tuchel.

Leicester City

  • Leicester are vying to finish in the top half of the top flight for a fifth consecutive season, which would be a new club record. They did so in four successive campaigns between 1926 and 1930 and likewise from 1996 to 2000.
  • Brendan Rodgers' side have conceded 16 Premier League goals from corners this season, the joint-highest total by any team in a season since Opta began recording such data in 2006.
  • Rodgers has won only two of his 19 matches as a manager against Chelsea in all competitions (D8, L9), the most recent coming in last year's FA Cup final.
  • James Maddison has been directly involved in eight goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances, scoring four and assisting a further four.

Thursday 19th May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City37286396247290
2Liverpool37278291256689
3Chelsea362010673314270
4Tottenham372151164402468
5Arsenal37213135647966
6Man Utd371610115756158
7West Ham371681359481156
8Wolves37156163740-351
9Leicester36139145757048
10Brighton371115113943-448
11Brentford37137174754-746
12Newcastle371210154261-1946
13Crystal Palace361015114743445
14Aston Villa36135184950-144
15Southampton37913154263-2140
16Everton36106203959-2036
17Leeds37811184078-3835
18Burnley36713163250-1834
19Watford3765263375-4223
20Norwich3757252379-5622
View full Premier League table

