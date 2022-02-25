Chelsea v Liverpool

Roberto Firmino will miss the Wembley final through injury

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino will miss Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley with a groin injury as the Reds look for a first domestic cup in a decade.

Diogo Jota is a doubt with ankle ligament damage.

Chelsea's only definite injury absentee is left-back Ben Chilwell.

Boss Thomas Tuchel is not ruling out a return for full-back Reece James, who has been out for the European champions since December with a hamstring injury.

"He looked brilliant in the last two training sessions, he still has another session, [so] let's see if I'm crazy enough to put him on the pitch or my reasoned side to take it step by step," said Tuchel.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed last month their regular cup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will play instead of Alisson, but Tuchel is undecided on whether to start Kepa Arrizabalaga or Edouard Mendy.

Either Tuchel or Klopp will become the first German manager to win the tournament.

Both sides have won the Champions League since their last League Cup wins (2012 for Liverpool and 2015 for Chelsea).

They have met once before in the League Cup final, back in 2005 when Chelsea won 3-2 in extra time.

Manchester City have won the past four EFL Cups but lost to West Ham in the fourth round.

Tuchel says striker Romelu Lukaku, their record signing, has trained well despite being left out of the team for the Champions League win over Lille following his poor form.

"He has been good, like everybody else," add the Blues boss. "He is an important player. He played a lot of matches from the start for us.

"We have maybe the same situation with Jorginho, one of our captains. He did not play so much from the beginning lately because we feel he's a bit tired.

"The focus is hugely on Romelu, but the situation is more or less the same for Jorginho."

Liverpool assistant boss Pep Lijnders said: "Look at the best clubs in the world. One thing they have in common is this 'one club mentality'. We go for this game on Sunday with all we have.

"We will see the fans, hear them, feel them. It's a big competition.

"When we started this project, we came to a conclusion that the way to succeed in English football is to just focus on the next game. Our group created that mentality that the next game is a final. So nothing changes here."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the eighth time Chelsea and Liverpool have been paired together in the League Cup and for the second time in the final. On 27 February 2005, exactly 17 years to the date of this match, Chelsea beat Liverpool 3-2 after extra time in the final in Cardiff.

Liverpool have been victorious in only one of their last five League Cup ties against Chelsea.

The most recent match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium was the 2012 FA Cup final which Chelsea won 2-1.

Chelsea and Liverpool have met 189 times in all competitions. The Blues won 65, the Reds 80 and there were 44 draws.

Chelsea

Chelsea can win the League Cup for the sixth time, after 1965, 1998, 2005, 2007 and 2015. Only Manchester City and Liverpool (eight each) have won more League Cups.

The Blues can become the first team to beat a top-flight side in every round of a League Cup-winning campaign. They have knocked out Aston Villa, Southampton, Brentford and Tottenham.

Chelsea have not trailed for a single minute in each of their last seven EFL Cup matches, including in all five this season. The last time the Blues fell behind in a League Cup game was in a 2-1 home loss to Manchester United in the 2019-20 fifth round.

The only two players to start all five Chelsea matches in this season's Carabao Cup are Malang Sarr and Kepa Arrizabalaga. Mason Mount played in all five of those fixtures.

Liverpool

Liverpool have won the League Cup eight times, most recently in 2011-12 (on penalties against Cardiff City). The Reds are joint-first alongside Manchester City in the all-time list for most League Cup trophies with eight.

The Reds will make a record-extending 13th appearance in a League Cup final. Their most recent League Cup final was a shootout defeat against Manchester City at Wembley on 28 February 2016 (1-1 after extra time).

Four of Liverpool's last five League Cup finals went into extra time, with the only exception in this run their 2-0 win after 90 minutes against Manchester United in the 2002-03 final in Cardiff.

Liverpool were the losing team in each of their last five fixtures at Wembley when it was a neutral venue (including in all three under Jurgen Klopp).

Stats from Gracenote