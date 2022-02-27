Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers2MotherwellMotherwell2

Rangers 2-2 Motherwell: Reigning champions fail to narrow gap on Celtic after losing two-goal lead

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Jordan Roberts v Rangers
Motherwell substitute Jordan Roberts tapped in from close range to spark a second-half comeback

Rangers failed to narrow the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic after losing a two-goal first-half lead at home to Motherwell.

Following Thursday's European heroics, the hosts started with zip in their play as Fashion Sakala smashed in two minutes after Bevis Mugabi's own goal.

But the Ibrox side lost their verve after the break as substitute Jordan Roberts tapped in before Kaiyne Woolery squeezed in an unlikely leveller to earn the point that moves Motherwell up to sixth.

Celtic's goalless draw at Hibernian earlier on Sunday presented an opening for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side to reduce the leaders' advantage.

It looked the reigning champions would grab the opportunity with both hands, but two moments of cheap defending, coupled with poor second-half finishing, allowed Graham Alexander's men to claim a point at Ibrox for the second time this term.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McGregor
  • 2TavernierBooked at 75mins
  • 6Goldson
  • 4Lundstram
  • 3Bassey
  • 37Arfield
  • 18Kamara
  • 17Ayodele-Aribo
  • 30SakalaSubstituted forRoofeat 83'minutes
  • 20MorelosBooked at 56mins
  • 14Kent

Substitutes

  • 9Diallo
  • 19Sands
  • 22Zukowski
  • 23Wright
  • 25Roofe
  • 26Balogun
  • 31Barisic
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 51Lowry

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 4Lamie
  • 3Carroll
  • 18Cornelius
  • 8O'HaraSubstituted forAmaluzorat 45'minutesSubstituted forSolholm Johansenat 83'minutes
  • 22DonnellyBooked at 80mins
  • 7WoolerySubstituted forOjalaat 90+3'minutes
  • 20EffordBooked at 28minsSubstituted forShawat 45'minutes
  • 26TierneySubstituted forRobertsat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Shaw
  • 14Ojala
  • 16Slattery
  • 17Amaluzor
  • 21Solholm Johansen
  • 27Goss
  • 28Roberts
  • 29Shields
  • 31Morrison
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
14,380

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home30
Away5
Shots on Target
Home10
Away3
Corners
Home15
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 2, Motherwell 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 2, Motherwell 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Juhani Ojala replaces Kaiyne Woolery.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Scott Arfield.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfredo Morelos.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Kent with a cross.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Sondre Solholm Johansen replaces Justin Amaluzor.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Kemar Roofe replaces Fashion Sakala.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Connor Goldson (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Kaiyne Woolery.

  18. Booking

    Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Scott Arfield (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Liam Donnelly (Motherwell).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic28214360174367
2Rangers28197258243464
3Hearts2813783829946
4Hibernian2898112830-235
5Dundee Utd2898112329-635
6Motherwell2898113042-1235
7Livingston2897123034-434
8St Mirren2771282637-1133
9Aberdeen2888123335-232
10Ross County2879124147-630
11St Johnstone2858151835-1723
12Dundee2756162349-2621
View full Scottish Premiership table

