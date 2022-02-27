Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell substitute Jordan Roberts tapped in from close range to spark a second-half comeback

Rangers failed to narrow the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic after losing a two-goal first-half lead at home to Motherwell.

Following Thursday's European heroics, the hosts started with zip in their play as Fashion Sakala smashed in two minutes after Bevis Mugabi's own goal.

But the Ibrox side lost their verve after the break as substitute Jordan Roberts tapped in before Kaiyne Woolery squeezed in an unlikely leveller to earn the point that moves Motherwell up to sixth.

Celtic's goalless draw at Hibernian earlier on Sunday presented an opening for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side to reduce the leaders' advantage.

It looked the reigning champions would grab the opportunity with both hands, but two moments of cheap defending, coupled with poor second-half finishing, allowed Graham Alexander's men to claim a point at Ibrox for the second time this term.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Rangers Rangers Rangers

Motherwell Motherwell Motherwell Rangers Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name McGregor Average rating 4.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Tavernier Average rating 4.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Goldson Average rating 3.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Lundstram Average rating 1.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Bassey Average rating 4.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 37 Player name Arfield Average rating 3.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Kamara Average rating 3.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Ayodele-Aribo Average rating 3.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Sakala Average rating 4.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Morelos Average rating 4.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Kent Average rating 4.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 25 Player name Roofe Average rating 3.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Motherwell Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Kelly Average rating 8.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name O'Donnell Average rating 7.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Mugabi Average rating 7.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Lamie Average rating 7.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Carroll Average rating 7.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Cornelius Average rating 7.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name O'Hara Average rating 7.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Donnelly Average rating 7.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Woolery Average rating 9.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Efford Average rating 7.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Tierney Average rating 7.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 11 Player name Shaw Average rating 8.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Ojala Average rating 8.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Amaluzor Average rating 8.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Solholm Johansen Average rating 8.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Roberts Average rating 8.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10