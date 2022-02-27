Match ends, Rangers 2, Motherwell 2.
Rangers failed to narrow the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic after losing a two-goal first-half lead at home to Motherwell.
Following Thursday's European heroics, the hosts started with zip in their play as Fashion Sakala smashed in two minutes after Bevis Mugabi's own goal.
But the Ibrox side lost their verve after the break as substitute Jordan Roberts tapped in before Kaiyne Woolery squeezed in an unlikely leveller to earn the point that moves Motherwell up to sixth.
Celtic's goalless draw at Hibernian earlier on Sunday presented an opening for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side to reduce the leaders' advantage.
It looked the reigning champions would grab the opportunity with both hands, but two moments of cheap defending, coupled with poor second-half finishing, allowed Graham Alexander's men to claim a point at Ibrox for the second time this term.
Rangers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
4.05
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
3.75
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
1.34
- Squad number3Player nameBasseyAverage rating
4.55
- Squad number37Player nameArfieldAverage rating
3.33
- Squad number18Player nameKamaraAverage rating
3.62
- Squad number17Player nameAyodele-AriboAverage rating
3.40
- Squad number30Player nameSakalaAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number20Player nameMorelosAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number14Player nameKentAverage rating
4.81
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number25Player nameRoofeAverage rating
3.01
Motherwell
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
8.70
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number3Player nameCarrollAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number18Player nameCorneliusAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number8Player nameO'HaraAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number7Player nameWooleryAverage rating
9.07
- Squad number20Player nameEffordAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number26Player nameTierneyAverage rating
7.61
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameShawAverage rating
8.65
- Squad number14Player nameOjalaAverage rating
8.51
- Squad number17Player nameAmaluzorAverage rating
8.35
- Squad number21Player nameSolholm JohansenAverage rating
8.51
- Squad number28Player nameRobertsAverage rating
8.54
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 1McGregor
- 2TavernierBooked at 75mins
- 6Goldson
- 4Lundstram
- 3Bassey
- 37Arfield
- 18Kamara
- 17Ayodele-Aribo
- 30SakalaSubstituted forRoofeat 83'minutes
- 20MorelosBooked at 56mins
- 14Kent
Substitutes
- 9Diallo
- 19Sands
- 22Zukowski
- 23Wright
- 25Roofe
- 26Balogun
- 31Barisic
- 33McLaughlin
- 51Lowry
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kelly
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Mugabi
- 4Lamie
- 3Carroll
- 18Cornelius
- 8O'HaraSubstituted forAmaluzorat 45'minutesSubstituted forSolholm Johansenat 83'minutes
- 22DonnellyBooked at 80mins
- 7WoolerySubstituted forOjalaat 90+3'minutes
- 20EffordBooked at 28minsSubstituted forShawat 45'minutes
- 26TierneySubstituted forRobertsat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Shaw
- 14Ojala
- 16Slattery
- 17Amaluzor
- 21Solholm Johansen
- 27Goss
- 28Roberts
- 29Shields
- 31Morrison
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 14,380
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home30
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away3
- Corners
- Home15
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 2, Motherwell 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Juhani Ojala replaces Kaiyne Woolery.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Scott Arfield.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfredo Morelos.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.
Post update
Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Kent with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Sondre Solholm Johansen replaces Justin Amaluzor.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Kemar Roofe replaces Fashion Sakala.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Connor Goldson (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier.
Post update
Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Kaiyne Woolery.
Booking
Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Scott Arfield (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Donnelly (Motherwell).