Celtic dropped their first Scottish Premiership points of 2022 after being held to a goalless draw by a stubborn Hibernian - but still extended their lead at the summit.
Ange Postecoglou's side were denied an eighth consecutive league win as they spilled points for only the second time in 16 games.
Liel Abada and Josip Juranovic went close, and Matt O'Riley's free-kick and a close-range Abada shot were saved by Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey in the best of the visitors' chances.
The point edges them four clear of defending champions Rangers, who host Motherwell later on Sunday (15:00 GMT).
Hibs defended stoutly, but had few clear openings. Their best opportunity was an enterprising run by Josh Doig which ended with his shot slipping wide, but the point is enough to nudge them back into fourth place.
The omens were not good for Hibs when Juranovic's cross caused havoc and almost created a chance for Tom Rogic, then a superb diagonal by Jota set Abada away on the right but his lob over Macey dropped wide of goal.
Kevin Nisbet was unable to recover following a challenge with Celtic's Carl Starfelt - who was booked - and Christian Doidge was sent on from the bench.
Juranovic's deflected free-kick was claimed at the second attempt by Macey, who later thwarted Daizen Maeda's attempt to round him.
A foul on Abada gave the visitors another free-kick opportunity and this time Juranovic drew a save from Macey just before the half-time whistle.
Hibs finally carved an opening after the break but Sylvester Jasper was left frustrated when his shot was blocked by team-mate Doidge.
O'Riley was sent on in place of Rogic as Celtic looked to re-energise their attack and Abada won another free-kick in a promising position. It was O'Riley's turn to have a strike but his low drive was collected by Macey.
Abada was denied by the Hibs keeper following Greg Taylor's pass but Maeda was flagged offside as Celtic tried to force in the rebound.
Doig collected a loose ball near halfway and pressed through a string of challenges to get away his shot, Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart relieved to see it go by.
Abada nudged a deep Jota cross into the side netting before six minutes of added time ensued and Reo Hatate's cross was over the head of Jota in Celtic's last big opening.
Man of the match - Matt Macey
What we learned
Hibs' undoing in their previous two league meetings with Celtic had been the loss of early goals and a clean sheet was a vast improvement on those performances.
The stubborn defending was not complimented by much incisive attacking and Nisbet then Doidge had very little to go on.
The zip of Celtic's play in previous games since the winter break was lacking and deliveries from open play and corners particularly let the visitors down in the Leith sunshine.
Giorgos Giakoumakis missed the game through illness and Celtic missed the Greek striker's presence in attack.
What they said
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "We controlled the whole game. It;s not easy when the opposition have so many bodies in the box. Things have to be pretty precise and it just didn't go our way.
"I get it, people will look at the result and paint the picture from there. I always look at the performance. We just didn't get the bounce in the right areas and in and around goal and we didn't get the goal we needed."
What's next
Hibs begin their March fixtures away to Premiership bottom side Dundee on Wednesday (19:45 GMT), when Celtic are at home to St Mirren.
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Macey
- 33BushiriBooked at 83mins
- 5PorteousBooked at 69mins
- 3Doig
- 27CaddenBooked at 90mins
- 22Doyle-Hayes
- 32Campbell
- 16StevensonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAllanat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8WrightSubstituted forMuellerat 62'minutes
- 20Jasper
- 15NisbetSubstituted forDoidgeat 26'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Doidge
- 14Mueller
- 21Dabrowski
- 23Allan
- 24McGregor
- 31Mitchell
- 36Delferriere
- 46Blaney
- 49MacIntyre
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 15Hart
- 88Juranovic
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4StarfeltBooked at 23mins
- 3Taylor
- 18RogicBooked at 45minsSubstituted forO'Rileyat 58'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 41Hatate
- 11Abada
- 38Maeda
- 17Neves Filipe
Substitutes
- 6Bitton
- 16McCarthy
- 21Ideguchi
- 29Bain
- 33O'Riley
- 49Forrest
- 56Ralston
- 57Welsh
- 77Dembele
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 17,374
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away16
