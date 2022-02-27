Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian0CelticCeltic0

Hibernian 0-0 Celtic: League leaders drop points for first time in 2022

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Liel Abada has a shot for Celtic against Hibernian
Celtic could not find a way through against Hibs

Celtic dropped their first Scottish Premiership points of 2022 after being held to a goalless draw by a stubborn Hibernian - but still extended their lead at the summit.

Ange Postecoglou's side were denied an eighth consecutive league win as they spilled points for only the second time in 16 games.

Liel Abada and Josip Juranovic went close, and Matt O'Riley's free-kick and a close-range Abada shot were saved by Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey in the best of the visitors' chances.

The point edges them four clear of defending champions Rangers, who host Motherwell later on Sunday (15:00 GMT).

Hibs defended stoutly, but had few clear openings. Their best opportunity was an enterprising run by Josh Doig which ended with his shot slipping wide, but the point is enough to nudge them back into fourth place.

The omens were not good for Hibs when Juranovic's cross caused havoc and almost created a chance for Tom Rogic, then a superb diagonal by Jota set Abada away on the right but his lob over Macey dropped wide of goal.

Kevin Nisbet was unable to recover following a challenge with Celtic's Carl Starfelt - who was booked - and Christian Doidge was sent on from the bench.

Juranovic's deflected free-kick was claimed at the second attempt by Macey, who later thwarted Daizen Maeda's attempt to round him.

A foul on Abada gave the visitors another free-kick opportunity and this time Juranovic drew a save from Macey just before the half-time whistle.

Hibs finally carved an opening after the break but Sylvester Jasper was left frustrated when his shot was blocked by team-mate Doidge.

O'Riley was sent on in place of Rogic as Celtic looked to re-energise their attack and Abada won another free-kick in a promising position. It was O'Riley's turn to have a strike but his low drive was collected by Macey.

Abada was denied by the Hibs keeper following Greg Taylor's pass but Maeda was flagged offside as Celtic tried to force in the rebound.

Doig collected a loose ball near halfway and pressed through a string of challenges to get away his shot, Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart relieved to see it go by.

Abada nudged a deep Jota cross into the side netting before six minutes of added time ensued and Reo Hatate's cross was over the head of Jota in Celtic's last big opening.

Man of the match - Matt Macey

Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey makes a save to deny Daizen Maeda
Hibs' last line of defence played his part with some important saves

What we learned

Hibs' undoing in their previous two league meetings with Celtic had been the loss of early goals and a clean sheet was a vast improvement on those performances.

The stubborn defending was not complimented by much incisive attacking and Nisbet then Doidge had very little to go on.

The zip of Celtic's play in previous games since the winter break was lacking and deliveries from open play and corners particularly let the visitors down in the Leith sunshine.

Giorgos Giakoumakis missed the game through illness and Celtic missed the Greek striker's presence in attack.

What they said

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "We controlled the whole game. It;s not easy when the opposition have so many bodies in the box. Things have to be pretty precise and it just didn't go our way.

"I get it, people will look at the result and paint the picture from there. I always look at the performance. We just didn't get the bounce in the right areas and in and around goal and we didn't get the goal we needed."

What's next

Hibs begin their March fixtures away to Premiership bottom side Dundee on Wednesday (19:45 GMT), when Celtic are at home to St Mirren.

Hibernian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMacey
    Average rating

    7.52

  2. Squad number33Player nameBushiri
    Average rating

    6.74

  3. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    6.57

  4. Squad number3Player nameDoig
    Average rating

    6.81

  5. Squad number27Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    6.65

  6. Squad number22Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    6.67

  7. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    6.68

  8. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    6.71

  9. Squad number8Player nameWright
    Average rating

    6.51

  10. Squad number20Player nameJasper
    Average rating

    6.58

  11. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    6.46

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    7.12

  2. Squad number14Player nameMueller
    Average rating

    5.93

  3. Squad number23Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    6.62

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number15Player nameHart
    Average rating

    3.98

  2. Squad number88Player nameJuranovic
    Average rating

    4.66

  3. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    4.57

  4. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    4.33

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    4.42

  6. Squad number18Player nameRogic
    Average rating

    4.33

  7. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    2.59

  8. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    4.50

  9. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    4.63

  10. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    4.30

  11. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    4.70

Substitutes

  1. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    4.39

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Macey
  • 33BushiriBooked at 83mins
  • 5PorteousBooked at 69mins
  • 3Doig
  • 27CaddenBooked at 90mins
  • 22Doyle-Hayes
  • 32Campbell
  • 16StevensonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAllanat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8WrightSubstituted forMuellerat 62'minutes
  • 20Jasper
  • 15NisbetSubstituted forDoidgeat 26'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Doidge
  • 14Mueller
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 23Allan
  • 24McGregor
  • 31Mitchell
  • 36Delferriere
  • 46Blaney
  • 49MacIntyre

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 88Juranovic
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4StarfeltBooked at 23mins
  • 3Taylor
  • 18RogicBooked at 45minsSubstituted forO'Rileyat 58'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 41Hatate
  • 11Abada
  • 38Maeda
  • 17Neves Filipe

Substitutes

  • 6Bitton
  • 16McCarthy
  • 21Ideguchi
  • 29Bain
  • 33O'Riley
  • 49Forrest
  • 56Ralston
  • 57Welsh
  • 77Dembele
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
17,374

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home2
Away13
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 0, Celtic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 0, Celtic 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Sylvester Jasper.

  5. Booking

    Chris Cadden (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Greg Taylor.

  7. Booking

    Scott Allan (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Scott Allan (Hibernian).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Rocky Bushiri.

  11. Post update

    Matt O'Riley (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic).

  14. Post update

    Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jota with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Joe Hart.

  17. Post update

    Carl Starfelt (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Cameron Carter-Vickers.

  20. Post update

    Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic28214360174367
2Rangers27196256223463
3Hearts2813783829946
4Hibernian2898112830-235
5Dundee Utd2898112329-635
6Livingston2897123034-434
7Motherwell2797112840-1234
8St Mirren2771282637-1133
9Aberdeen2888123335-232
10Ross County2879124147-630
11St Johnstone2858151835-1723
12Dundee2756162349-2621
View full Scottish Premiership table

