Wales beat Scotland 3-1 in their opening game in the Pinatar Cup, while the Republic of Ireland beat Poland 2-1

Denise O'Sullivan's excellent goal saw the Republic of Ireland beat Wales 1-0 to secure third place in the Pinatar Cup.

The Republic of Ireland took a deserved lead through O'Sullivan, who smashed home after poor Welsh defending.

Wales captain Sophie Ingle struck the crossbar in the second half, but Wales rarely threatened to equalise.

Ireland looked the more energetic side and Lucy Quinn headed just over as they finished the contest strongly.

With World Cup qualifying the priority, both managers opted to make changes with Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw selecting an entirely new XI from the side narrowly beaten 1-0 by Russia in their semi-final.

Wales boss Gemma Grainger made three changes to the team beaten by Belgium on penalties after a 0-0 draw, with Gemma Evans and Rachel Rowe recalled in defence and Ffion Morgan given a start in attack.

Wales looked to be suffering a hangover from their shootout defeat as it was the Republic of Ireland who began the contest far the brighter side with two good opportunities to score missed within the opening three minutes.

Forward Kyra Carusa missed both chances and the second was of particular annoyance to the forward after she rounded goalkeeper Olivia Clark after Evans' mistake, only to hit the side-netting.

While Wales had plenty of possession it was Republic of Ireland who continued to fashion chances, Carusa heading just wide on 20 minutes before Pauw's side deservedly took the lead on 24 minutes.

Wales were culpable in offering an opportunity as Rhiannon Roberts failed to clear under little pressure, but O'Sullivan's finish was an emphatic punishment as she hammered the ball into the roof of the net.

Wales will play France and the Republic of Ireland will face Sweden in World Cup qualifiers in April

The goal was no less than the Republic of Ireland deserved but they almost undid their hard work as they failed to clear a corner, but Ceri Holland's shot across goal went wide of the far post.

Wales deserved to be behind at the interval and they almost went into the break 2-0 down, but Niamh Fahey headed over with the goal gaping after Clark missed the ball trying to clear a corner.

Grainger's side improved after the interval and Natasha Harding saw a shot easily saved by Courtney Brosnan, before Wales captain Sophie Ingle struck the crossbar with an effort from distance on 55 minutes, as close as Wales would come.

Wales boss Grainger made six substitutions as she chased an equaliser, including giving Helen Ward her 99th international cap.

However, a second goal for the Republic of Ireland always looked more likely and 16-year old substitute Abbie Larkin saw her shot blocked as Wales committed players to attack.

Quinn headed just over with a fine opportunity to secure the win, but the Republic of Ireland deservedly held on to their one-goal advantage despite an injury-time scare when Ward just failed to connect with a dangerous cross that flashed across goal.