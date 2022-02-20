Last updated on .From the section Kidderminster

Matt Preston (facing) was Harriers man of the match in the FA Cup fourth round extra-time defeat by West Ham at Aggborough

Kidderminster Harriers FA Cup hero Matt Preston is continuing to receive hospital treatment after sustaining a "serious injury" against Alfreton Town.

The 26-year-old former Walsall, Swindon Town, Mansfield Town, Barnet and Solihull Moors defender was hurt in a 10th-minute challenge.

The National League North match on Saturday was abandoned and Preston was treated on the pitch for 25 minutes.

He was later taken by ambulance to hospital in Birmingham.

Preston had scans and X-rays at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on a potential double break in his lower leg.

The incident comes just a fortnight after he starred in Harriers' FA Cup fourth-round extra-time defeat at Aggborough by West Ham United - only his fourth game for the National League North club.

Leading 1-0, the non-league side were just minutes away from pulling off one of the greatest cup shocks - and Preston had just been announced as man of the match by BBC summariser Dion Dublin - when West Ham skipper Declan Rice scored to take the game to extra time.

Harriers said in a statement: "Matt Preston is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

"Matt suffered a significant ankle injury, leading to the abandonment of the fixture.

"He received immediate care at Aggborough before being taken to hospital in Birmingham.

"All our thoughts at this time are with Matt. We'll provide fans with any further updates as and when they're available."