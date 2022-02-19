Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Abbie Larkin went close for the Republic in the first half

The Republic of Ireland lost 1-0 to Russia in a tight Pinatar Cup semi-final contest in La Manga.

Elizaveta Lazareva's goal in the seventh minute was enough to win the match for the Russians against a much-changed Irish side.

Vera Pauw's team will now take part in the competition's third-place play-off on Tuesday after beating Poland 2-1 in their opener.

Megan Walsh, Chloe Mustaki and Abbie Larkin made their Republic debuts.

With Diane Caldwell wearing the captain's armband for the first time, the Republic responded well to falling behind early on with Larkin, Leanne Kiernan and Amber Barrett all going close to scoring.