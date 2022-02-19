French Ligue 1
NantesNantes3PSGParis Saint Germain1

Nantes 3-1 PSG: Neymar misses penalty as Ligue 1 leaders stunned

Nantes celebrate
Nantes opened up a three-goal lead as PSG wasted first-half chances

Paris St-Germain lost in the league for just the second time this season as Nantes profited from a superb opening 45 minutes to upset the leaders.

Mauricio Pochettino's side - unbeaten in Ligue 1 since October - fell behind to a smart Randal Kolo Muani finish.

Nantes keeper Alban Lafont was inspired all night and made key saves before Quentin Merlin fired in a superb second and Ludovic Blas slammed in a penalty.

Neymar struck just after half-time but had a tame penalty saved on the hour.

Brazilian Neymar's woeful effort was weak and summed up a testing night for PSG, who were rocked by Nantes' adventurous first-half approach.

Much credit must go to keeper Lafont, who denied Lionel Messi at 1-0, Kylian Mbappe at 2-0 and then stood tall to save and hold another Neymar effort when the frontman had an age to size up a chance before the interval.

That miss from Neymar was further punished when Georginio Wijnaldum handled in the area in stoppage time, allowing Blas to open up a three-goal lead at the break.

Messi - making an 800th club appearance of his career - fed Neymar in the build-up to PSG's goal two minutes after the interval - and it looked like they would build momentum when Dennis Appiah brought down Mbappe in the box.

But Lafont stood up to the penalty and has now saved three of the last four spot-kicks he has faced in Ligue 1.

Mbappe missed another superb opportunity when a loose ball fell his way seven yards out and Lafont was again on hand to turn away a late strike from Julian Draxler.

Nantes jump from 10th to fifth in Ligue 1, while Marseille can cut the gap to PSG at the top to 10 points if they beat Clermont at home on Sunday.

Line-ups

Nantes

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Lafont
  • 26BukariSubstituted forCorchiaat 67'minutes
  • 21CastellettoBooked at 18mins
  • 12AppiahBooked at 45mins
  • 4Pallois
  • 29MerlinSubstituted forTraoréat 90'minutes
  • 10BlasSubstituted forPereira De Saat 90+1'minutes
  • 3Girotto
  • 5Chirivella
  • 23Kolo Muani
  • 27SimonSubstituted forCocoat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Pereira De Sa
  • 7Coulibaly
  • 8Cyprien
  • 11Coco
  • 14Traoré
  • 16Descamps
  • 19Geubbels
  • 20Augustin
  • 24Corchia

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Navas
  • 24KehrerSubstituted forHakimiat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 14BernatSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 74'minutes
  • 18WijnaldumBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDraxlerat 65'minutes
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forIcardiat 81'minutes
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 38mins
  • 30Messi
  • 7MbappéBooked at 83mins
  • 10NeymarBooked at 50minsSubstituted forDi Maríaat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Hakimi
  • 9Icardi
  • 11Di María
  • 15Danilo
  • 21Herrera
  • 22Diallo
  • 23Draxler
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 50G Donnarumma
Referee:
Mikael Lesage

Match Stats

Home TeamNantesAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home13
Away16
Shots on Target
Home7
Away9
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home16
Away10

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG25185253223159
2Marseille24137438211746
3Nice24134736211542
4Strasbourg24125746291741
5Nantes2511593429538
6Lyon2510963431338
7Rennes24114943222137
8Monaco24107737261137
9Lens2510784036437
10Lille259973235-336
11Montpellier24104103834434
12Brest248793336-331
13Angers247893035-529
14Reims246992728-127
15Clermont2466122441-1724
16Troyes2456132136-1521
17Lorient2449112038-1821
18Metz2549122545-2021
19Saint-Étienne2456132445-2121
20Bordeaux2448123661-2520
View full French Ligue 1 table

