Marco Asensio curled in his ninth goal of the season for Real Madrid

Real Madrid laboured to victory over struggling Alaves to move seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

Carlo Ancelotti's side failed to create any clear-cut chances in the first half but broke the deadlock on 63 minutes through Marco Asensio's curling strike.

The home fans showed their displeasure for much of the game, but Vinicius Jr grabbed a second from close range following a slick team move.

And striker Karim Benzema converted an injury-time penalty for Real's third.

Alaves should have taken a shock lead but Pere Pons struck wide after rounding Thibaut Courtois and the goal empty.

Had the substitute taken that chance just minutes after coming on, it would have further angered an already restless Bernabeu crowd.

The home supporters whistled loudly as the players made their way off at half-time following a poor opening period.

But when Asensio curled home a stunning opening goal, the Spain international put his finger to his lips urging the crowd to get behind the team rather than jeer them.

Vinicius Jr then saw a low shot kept out by Fernando Pacheco and Benzema's follow-up was cleared off the line, but the Brazilian striker finished off a fine passing sequence for the second in the 80th minute.

Benzema scuffed a shot against the post but converted from the spot late on after Rodrygo was tripped inside the box.

Alaves, meanwhile, had opportunities themselves but Jason fired over from the centre of the area and Luis Rioja struck straight at Courtois.

Real lost their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie against Paris St-Germain on Tuesday and will see their advantage at the summit cut to four points again if second-placed Sevilla beat Espanyol on Sunday.