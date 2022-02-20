Scottish Gossip: St Mirren, Naismith, Brown, Rangers, Celtic, O'Riley
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Hearts coach Steven Naismith is high on St Mirren's list of candidates to replace Jim Goodwin as manager. (Express)
Former Scotland forward Naismith is in line for an interview at St Mirren. (Scotsman - subscription required)
St Mirren have approached Naismith and Aberdeen midfielder Scott Brown about the vacancy but have not made contact with their former manager Jack Ross. (Sun)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will meet Brown on Monday and is planning for him being in the Dons' squad for the rest of the season. (Sun)
Raphael Guerreiro says Borussia Dortmund have learned their lesson from Thursday's 4-2 defeat by Rangers as they seek to overturn the Europa League tie in Glasgow on Thursday. (Record)
Graeme Dorrans says his former Ibrox team-mate Ryan Jack should be the first name on the Rangers team sheet. (Sun)
Rangers have already lost away to Dundee United this season and if it happens again on Sunday, "it could be costly in the title race", says former Ibrox and Tannadice midfielder Charlie Miller. (Sunday Mail)
Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley is expected to be called up to the Denmark squad. (Record)
Dundee, who visit Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic on Sunday, will lean heavily on their senior players in their survival fight under new boss Mark McGhee. (Herald - subscription required)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay disputes Jake Doyle-Hayes' opener in Hibernian's 2-0 win over the Staggies on Saturday. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson got the 90-minute performance he craved in Saturday's 2-1 defeat of Hearts. (Courier - subscription required)
A Covid outbreak meant Hearts could not call on goalkeeper Craig Gordon and striker Liam Boyce against Saints. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)