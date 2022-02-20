Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hearts coach Steven Naismith is high on St Mirren's list of candidates to replace Jim Goodwin as manager. (Express) external-link

Former Scotland forward Naismith is in line for an interview at St Mirren. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

St Mirren have approached Naismith and Aberdeen midfielder Scott Brown about the vacancy but have not made contact with their former manager Jack Ross. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will meet Brown on Monday and is planning for him being in the Dons' squad for the rest of the season. (Sun) external-link

Raphael Guerreiro says Borussia Dortmund have learned their lesson from Thursday's 4-2 defeat by Rangers as they seek to overturn the Europa League tie in Glasgow on Thursday. (Record) external-link

Graeme Dorrans says his former Ibrox team-mate Ryan Jack should be the first name on the Rangers team sheet. (Sun) external-link

Rangers have already lost away to Dundee United this season and if it happens again on Sunday, "it could be costly in the title race", says former Ibrox and Tannadice midfielder Charlie Miller. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley is expected to be called up to the Denmark squad. (Record) external-link

Dundee, who visit league leaders Celtic on Sunday, will lean heavily on their senior players in their survival fight under new boss Mark McGhee. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay disputes Jake Doyle-Hayes' opener in Hibernian's 2-0 win over the Staggies on Saturday. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson got the 90-minute performance he craved in Saturday's 2-1 defeat of Hearts. (Courier - subscription required) external-link