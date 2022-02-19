Last updated on .From the section Irish

On-loan Rangers striker Chris McKee claimed what was his second goal for Linfield

Linfield returned to the top of the Irish Premiership table with a dominant 1-0 win over Portadown at Windsor Park.

Chris McKee bundled home the first-half winner via a Michael Ruddy touch to move the Blues ahead of Glentoran on goal difference.

Nine-man Glenavon drew 3-3 with Ballymena United, who also had a man sent off in a dramatic encounter at the Showgrounds.

An injury-time Ben Kennedy goal gave Crusaders a 2-1 win over Carrick.

Saturday's other Premiership game, between Warrenpoint Town and Coleraine, was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Glens had gone into the weekend as league leaders but gave the Blues the opportunity to move ahead of them when they fell to a late 2-1 defeat by Larne at Inver Park on Friday night.

Linfield's winning goal arrived in the 25th minute from a move down the left that was started by a surging run from Chris Shields, who was playing in defence rather than in his usual midfield role.

He played it to Jake Hastie who delivered a low cross that was met from close range by Rangers loanee McKee, with Ports defender Ruddy looking like he may also have got a touch on the ball as he dived in to attempt to block.

It was no less than the Blues deserved for a commanding first-half performance, with Jordan Stewart forcing a save early on with a clever run and shot before the impressive Hastie had a shot blocked before the opener.

On-loan Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen, who looked lively on his first start since joining Linfield on loan, also came close before the break but his well-hit free-kick from 20 yards was straight at Jethren Barr.

Stewart threatened again with a jinking run and shot over the crossbar at the start of the second half, just before the visitors had their first real effort of the day when Stephen Teggart fired wide when he found space in the box.

Vertainen played in Stephen Fallon whose shot was saved by Barr, while Jimmy Callacher hit the crossbar late on as David Healy's men eased to a win that moved them ahead of the Glens by six goals.

Kennedy gives Crues late win over Carrick

Crusaders' Robbie Weir scored an own goal at Seaview

Ben Kennedy scored an injury time winner as Crusaders beat Carrick Rangers 2-1 to move into fourth place in the Premiership table.

Carrick came close to going in front in the first half when Matty Carson's fierce strike cannoned back off the base of the post, with Crusaders keeper Jonny Tuffey clawing away the Accrington Stanley loanee's follow-up effort.

Crusaders had appeals for a penalty turned down when Ben Kennedy tangled with Mark Surgenor but referee Andrew Davey remained unmoved.

The home side went ahead on 58 minutes when Adam Lecky converted with a near post header from a Ben Kennedy corner.

But the visitors were level four minutes later when Crusaders' Robbie Weir, in his attempts to clear a Carson free kick, could only loop a header beyond his own goalkeeper.

Ben Kennedy came close with a shot which hit the top of the crossbar but the former Stevenage player was not to be denied as he popped up with a stoppage time winner.

Three off as Ballymena and Glenavon draw six-goal thriller

Watch: Six goals & three red cards as Ballymena and Glenavon play out thriller

Ballymena United and Glenavon shared the spoils in a remarkable 3-3 draw at the Showgrounds which also produced three red cards.

Glenavon went in front on seven minutes when Ballymena failed to cut out a cross from the left and the ball fell for Matthew Fitzpatrick to beat Sean O'Neill from close range.

But Ballymena were behind for just five minutes when Leroy Millar's low cross from the left somehow found its way through a posse of players for Mikey Place to convert at the back post.

Both sides created chances but it was Ballymena who went in front on the stroke of half-time when Conor Keeley got to the ball ahead of Glenavon keeper James Taylor to head home a Place free kick.

Glenavon were back on level terms inside the opening minute of the second half when Peter Campbell showed some neat footwork inside the penalty area before steering a shot past O'Neill.

The game exploded into life on 59 minutes following a melee involving a number of players after which Keeley was shown two yellow cards by referee Raymond Crangle.

Before play could re-start, the official also showed a second yellow card to Glenavon defender Danny Wallace.

The visitors went back in front on 69 minutes when Conor McCloskey turned before firing a shot beyond O'Neill from outside the penalty area.

Two minutes later there was more red card drama as Robbie Garrett kicked out at Place with both players on the ground, in full view of the referee, and was dismissed.

But Ballymena grabbed an equaliser with 10 minutes left as Paul McElroy rose to meet a cross, although the final touch may have come off the head of Glenavon defender Calum Birney.

