Lauren Hemp came on as a substitute at Carrow Road, near where she grew up

England maintained their unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman as they drew with an in-form Spanish side in the Arnold Clark Cup.

The Lionesses, who drew 1-1 with Canada on Thursday, hit the post through substitute Lauren Hemp in the second half and came close with Jordan Nobbs.

All-time top scorer Ellen White was also denied by a last-ditch tackle, while Spain's best chance fell to Lucia Garcia who dragged her shot wide.

England have won six and drawn two under Wiegman and this was another encouraging performance in preparation for this summer's home European Championship.

Spain, widely regarded as one of the favourites for the Euros, dominated possession as expected, but were tested by England on several occasions at Carrow Road.

Jorge Vilda's side, who also drew with Germany in their opening match of the tournament, threatened more as the game went on and were able to get in behind England's defence.

But England showed plenty of encouraging signs and were well organised on the whole, while maintaining the attacking intent which has featured heavily under Wiegman.

Entertaining match shows plenty of promise

This was England's greatest test under Wiegman and they went large spells without the ball at Carrow Road.

Wiegman said earlier in the week she wanted her side to press Spain but also allow them moments in possession.

England clearly followed her instructions because they were well organised, aggressive and connected in their pressing, which caused Spain problems.

Jill Scott, Beth Mead and Nobbs were able to win possession for England in dangerous areas in the first half - though the hosts were unable to capitalise - while substitute Hemp set up White after the break when she won the ball outside the box.

It showed a different side to England, who have been ruthless in front of goal for the majority of Wiegman's time in charge - scoring 54 goals and conceding one - but this was a more tactical and mature performance.

Wiegman hopes these tests against European Championship contenders will help England prepare on their "journey" to the summer's tournament on home soil and this draw offered plenty of promise.

Spain did cause problems - Athenea del Castillo forced saves from England debutant Hannah Hampton in goal, while Jennifer Hermoso and Garcia wasted opportunities.

England almost won it in stoppage time when White's header flicked wide but Ella Toone skewed the rebound.

The Lionesses take on Germany in their final match of the tournament on Wednesday (19:30 GMT), while Spain take on Canada (14:30) on the same day in Wolverhampton.

'It is a real positive for England'

Lucy Bronze made her first start under Sarina Wiegman

Former England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra:

England defended resolutely, they were organised, they were hard to beat. We knew Spain would have a lot of possession as they did, but we saw what we've come to expect from them.

They struggle to break teams down and score the goals to take them over the line. For England, it is a real positive; they made lots of changes and players got opportunities.