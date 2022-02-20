Arnold Clark Cup
EnglandEngland0SpainSpain0

England 0-0 Spain: Lionesses maintain unbeaten run in tense draw with Spain

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Carrow Road

Last updated on .From the section England

Lauren Hemp
Lauren Hemp came on as a substitute at Carrow Road, near where she grew up

England maintained their unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman as they drew with an in-form Spanish side in the Arnold Clark Cup.

The Lionesses, who drew 1-1 with Canada on Thursday, hit the post through substitute Lauren Hemp in the second half and came close with Jordan Nobbs.

All-time top scorer Ellen White was also denied by a last-ditch tackle, while Spain's best chance fell to Lucia Garcia who dragged her shot wide.

England have won six and drawn two under Wiegman and this was another encouraging performance in preparation for this summer's home European Championship.

Spain, widely regarded as one of the favourites for the Euros, dominated possession as expected, but were tested by England on several occasions at Carrow Road.

Jorge Vilda's side, who also drew with Germany in their opening match of the tournament, threatened more as the game went on and were able to get in behind England's defence.

But England showed plenty of encouraging signs and were well organised on the whole, while maintaining the attacking intent which has featured heavily under Wiegman.

Entertaining match shows plenty of promise

This was England's greatest test under Wiegman and they went large spells without the ball at Carrow Road.

Wiegman said earlier in the week she wanted her side to press Spain but also allow them moments in possession.

England clearly followed her instructions because they were well organised, aggressive and connected in their pressing, which caused Spain problems.

Jill Scott, Beth Mead and Nobbs were able to win possession for England in dangerous areas in the first half - though the hosts were unable to capitalise - while substitute Hemp set up White after the break when she won the ball outside the box.

It showed a different side to England, who have been ruthless in front of goal for the majority of Wiegman's time in charge - scoring 54 goals and conceding one - but this was a more tactical and mature performance.

Wiegman hopes these tests against European Championship contenders will help England prepare on their "journey" to the summer's tournament on home soil and this draw offered plenty of promise.

Spain did cause problems - Athenea del Castillo forced saves from England debutant Hannah Hampton in goal, while Jennifer Hermoso and Garcia wasted opportunities.

England almost won it in stoppage time when White's header flicked wide but Ella Toone skewed the rebound.

The Lionesses take on Germany in their final match of the tournament on Wednesday (19:30 GMT), while Spain take on Canada (14:30) on the same day in Wolverhampton.

'It is a real positive for England'

Lucy Bronze
Lucy Bronze made her first start under Sarina Wiegman

Former England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra:

England defended resolutely, they were organised, they were hard to beat. We knew Spain would have a lot of possession as they did, but we saw what we've come to expect from them.

They struggle to break teams down and score the goals to take them over the line. For England, it is a real positive; they made lots of changes and players got opportunities.

Line-ups

England

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Hampton
  • 12Bronze
  • 15Carter
  • 5Greenwood
  • 2Daly
  • 18NobbsSubstituted forWalshat 62'minutes
  • 20ScottSubstituted forWilliamsonat 62'minutes
  • 14StanwayBooked at 66minsSubstituted forTooneat 80'minutes
  • 17ParrisSubstituted forHempat 45'minutes
  • 9White
  • 16MeadBooked at 48minsSubstituted forKirbyat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Earps
  • 3Stokes
  • 4Walsh
  • 6Bright
  • 7Kirby
  • 8Williamson
  • 10Toone
  • 11Hemp
  • 19Charles
  • 21Roebuck
  • 22Russo
  • 23Zelem

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Rodríguez Rivero
  • 4García Gómez
  • 5Andrés SanzBooked at 32mins
  • 16León Cebrián
  • 2Batlle PascualSubstituted forCarmona Garcíaat 62'minutes
  • 6Bonmatí Conca
  • 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
  • 14Putellas Segura
  • 18Cardona De MiguelSubstituted forDel Castilloat 45'minutes
  • 10Hermoso FuentesSubstituted forGonzález Rodríguezat 87'minutes
  • 17García CórdobaSubstituted forSarriegi Isasaat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gallardo Núñez
  • 3Aleixandri López
  • 7Guerrero Sanmartín
  • 8Del Castillo
  • 9González Rodríguez
  • 11Sarriegi Isasa
  • 13Paños García-Villamil
  • 15Ouahabi El Ouahabi
  • 19Carmona García
  • 20Pereira Cejudo
  • 21Eizagirre Lasa
  • 22Pina

Match Stats

Home TeamEnglandAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home5
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, England 0, Spain 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, England 0, Spain 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Athenea Del Castillo (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Alexia Putellas (Spain).

  5. Post update

    Lauren Hemp (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Athenea Del Castillo (Spain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alexia Putellas.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Esther González replaces Jenni Hermoso.

  8. Post update

    Alexia Putellas (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ellen White (England).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Lucy Bronze.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, England. Ella Toone replaces Georgia Stanway.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Amaiur Sarriegi (Spain).

  13. Post update

    Georgia Stanway (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jenni Hermoso (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alexia Putellas.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Mapi León (Spain).

  16. Post update

    Ellen White (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Amaiur Sarriegi replaces Lucía García.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, England. Fran Kirby replaces Beth Mead.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Olga Carmona (Spain).

  20. Post update

    Beth Mead (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 20th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England20201102
2Spain20201102
3Canada10101101
4Germany10101101
View full Arnold Clark Cup table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport