Arnold Clark Cup
EnglandEngland0SpainSpain0

England 0-0 Spain:

Line-ups

England

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Hampton
  • 12Bronze
  • 15Carter
  • 5Greenwood
  • 2Daly
  • 18Nobbs
  • 20Scott
  • 14Stanway
  • 17ParrisSubstituted forHempat 45'minutes
  • 9White
  • 16MeadBooked at 48mins

Substitutes

  • 1Earps
  • 3Stokes
  • 4Walsh
  • 6Bright
  • 7Kirby
  • 8Williamson
  • 10Toone
  • 11Hemp
  • 19Charles
  • 21Roebuck
  • 22Russo
  • 23Zelem

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Rodríguez Rivero
  • 4García Gómez
  • 5Andrés SanzBooked at 32mins
  • 16León Cebrián
  • 2Batlle Pascual
  • 6Bonmatí Conca
  • 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
  • 14Putellas Segura
  • 18Cardona De MiguelSubstituted forCaldentey Oliverat 45'minutes
  • 10Hermoso Fuentes
  • 17García Córdoba

Substitutes

  • 1Gallardo Núñez
  • 3Aleixandri López
  • 7Guerrero Sanmartín
  • 8Caldentey Oliver
  • 9González Rodríguez
  • 11Sarriegi Isasa
  • 13Paños García-Villamil
  • 15Ouahabi El Ouahabi
  • 19Carmona García
  • 20Pereira Cejudo
  • 21Eizagirre Lasa
  • 22Pina

Match Stats

Home TeamEnglandAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home5
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ona Batlle (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucía García (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rachel Daly.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (England) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucy Bronze with a through ball following a fast break.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ona Batlle (Spain).

  6. Post update

    Beth Mead (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ivana Andrés (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Booking

    Beth Mead (England) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Jenni Hermoso (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Beth Mead (England).

  11. Post update

    Mariona Caldentey (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Dangerous play by Jill Scott (England).

  13. Post update

    Lauren Hemp (England) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Nikita Parris.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins England 0, Spain 0.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Mariona Caldentey replaces Marta Cardona.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, England. Lauren Hemp replaces Nikita Parris.

  17. Half Time

    First Half ends, England 0, Spain 0.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucía García (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marta Cardona.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ona Batlle (Spain).

  20. Post update

    Beth Mead (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 20th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England20201102
2Spain20201102
3Canada10101101
4Germany10101101
View full Arnold Clark Cup table

