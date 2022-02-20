Attempt missed. Ona Batlle (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Line-ups
England
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Hampton
- 12Bronze
- 15Carter
- 5Greenwood
- 2Daly
- 18Nobbs
- 20Scott
- 14Stanway
- 17ParrisSubstituted forHempat 45'minutes
- 9White
- 16MeadBooked at 48mins
Substitutes
- 1Earps
- 3Stokes
- 4Walsh
- 6Bright
- 7Kirby
- 8Williamson
- 10Toone
- 11Hemp
- 19Charles
- 21Roebuck
- 22Russo
- 23Zelem
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Rodríguez Rivero
- 4García Gómez
- 5Andrés SanzBooked at 32mins
- 16León Cebrián
- 2Batlle Pascual
- 6Bonmatí Conca
- 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
- 14Putellas Segura
- 18Cardona De MiguelSubstituted forCaldentey Oliverat 45'minutes
- 10Hermoso Fuentes
- 17García Córdoba
Substitutes
- 1Gallardo Núñez
- 3Aleixandri López
- 7Guerrero Sanmartín
- 8Caldentey Oliver
- 9González Rodríguez
- 11Sarriegi Isasa
- 13Paños García-Villamil
- 15Ouahabi El Ouahabi
- 19Carmona García
- 20Pereira Cejudo
- 21Eizagirre Lasa
- 22Pina
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Attempt missed. Lucía García (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rachel Daly.
Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (England) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucy Bronze with a through ball following a fast break.
Foul by Ona Batlle (Spain).
Beth Mead (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ivana Andrés (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Beth Mead (England) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jenni Hermoso (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Beth Mead (England).
Mariona Caldentey (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dangerous play by Jill Scott (England).
Lauren Hemp (England) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Nikita Parris.
Second Half
Second Half begins England 0, Spain 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Mariona Caldentey replaces Marta Cardona.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Lauren Hemp replaces Nikita Parris.
Half Time
First Half ends, England 0, Spain 0.
Attempt saved. Lucía García (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marta Cardona.
Foul by Ona Batlle (Spain).
Beth Mead (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.