Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Former Scotland striker Steven Naismith has been part of the Hearts coaching staff since retiring from playing for the club last summer

Hearts youth coach Steven Naismith is to be interviewed by St Mirren for their managerial vacancy after the Tynecastle club gave permission.

The former Scotland striker, 35, is not the only candidate St Mirren will be speaking to, with Aberdeen player-coach Scott Brown also on their shortlist.

The Paisley club are without a boss after Jim Goodwin joined Aberdeen.

Naismith, who retired last summer, is Hearts' player development manager and part of the Scotland coaching set-up.

"Steven's a great young coach," Hearts manager Robbie Neilson told BBC Sportsound.

"He's started here in the summer with the Under-18s and they're in the semi-final of the cup."

Meanwhile, new Aberdeen manager Goodwin says he "can understand" why 36-year-old former Celtic skipper Brown is among the candidates to succeed him in Paisley.

Speaking before his first match in charge of Aberdeen at Fir Park, Goodwin told BBC Sportsound: "He's very far on in his coaching badges and that's probably the next step in his pathway.

"For now he is under contract, he's out with a hamstring injury today and I'm very much looking forward to having him as part of the group.

"I spoke to him last night, I didn't speak to him about the St Mirren thing, I just wanted to introduce myself."