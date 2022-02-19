Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Former Scotland striker Steven Naismith has been part of the Hearts coaching staff since retiring from playing for the club last summer

Hearts youth coach Steven Naismith has a "decision whether he goes and speaks" to St Mirren about their vacant managerial position, says Tynecastle boss Robbie Neilson.

The 35-year-old is a contender to take over from Jim Goodwin, who has departed for fellow Premiership club Aberdeen.

Former Scotland striker Naismith, who retired at the end of last season, is working with Hearts' Under-18 side.

"Steven's a great young coach," Neilson told BBC Sportsound.

"He's started here in the summer with the Under-18s and they're in the semi-final of the cup. He's got a decision whether he goes and speaks to them or not, it just depends how long that shortlist is."

Aberdeen player-coach Scott Brown has also been linked external-link with the St Mirren job, and Goodwin says he "can understand" why the 36-year-old former Celtic skipper "would be among their candidates".

Speaking before his first match in charge of Aberdeen at Fir Park, Goodwin told BBC Sportsound: "He's very far on in his coaching badges and that's probably the next step in his pathway.

"For now he is under contract, he's out with a hamstring injury today and I'm very much looking forward to having him as part of the group.

"I spoke to him last night, I didn't speak to him about the St Mirren thing, I just wanted to introduce myself."