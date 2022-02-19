Last updated on .From the section Scottish

McDiarmid Park will host St Johnstone v Hearts after passing an inspection

Motherwell's Scottish Premiership match with Aberdeen and St Johnstone's league meeting with Hearts will go ahead after passing pitch inspections.

Both games kick off at 15:00 GMT and Jim Goodwin will take charge of Aberdeen after being appointed manager at Pittodrie on Saturday morning.

Dumbarton v Alloa in League 1 has also been given the go ahead.

However, Stirling v Albion Rovers in League 2 has been called off after it failed a morning inspection.

Yellow weather warnings are in place throughout Scotland.

There are four top-flight and four Championship fixtures scheduled for Saturday and full cards of five games in Leagues 1 and 2. All kick off at 15:00. Dundee United host Rangers and Dundee visit Celtic in the Premiership on Sunday.

Dunfermline's second-tier meeting with Partick Thistle on Friday evening was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at East End Park.